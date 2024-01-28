With Lok Sabha elections nearing, Amit Shah to hold key meetings in Telangana today

Twitter
Headlines

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale live updates: Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek, Mannara and Arun in race to win reality show

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

Batters with more runs than Rohit Sharma in IPL

10 wealthiest people in world

5 biggest wins by runs in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

HomeIndia

India

With Lok Sabha elections nearing, Amit Shah to hold key meetings in Telangana today

Amit Shah, who had visited the state on December 28, 2023, had set a target for the party to win at least 10 seats and secure a 35 per cent vote share in Telangana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

article-main

PTI

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The BJP's preparations in Telangana for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections will begin with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending three key meetings at Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

Shah would attend the election management committee meeting of Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency at 1.30 PM, followed by a polling booth committee meeting of Karimnagar at 4 PM and a convention of professionals of Secunderabad constituency at 6 PM in Hyderabad, BJP sources said on Saturday.

The Mahabubnagar event would be a closed-door event, they said.

Shah, who had visited the state on December 28, 2023, had set a target for the party to win at least 10 seats and secure a 35 per cent vote share in Telangana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had won Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad constituencies out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the 2019 polls.

In the recent Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, the BJP won eight out of the total 119 seats.

BJP National General Secretary and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said about 10,000 to 20,000 activists would attend the convention at Karimnagar.

Kumar, who on Friday reviewed arrangements for Shah's meeting, said he would undertake a 'padayatra' for about 20 days in villages in his Karimnagar constituency from February 5 and explain about the Centre's development activities to the people.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT dropout twins, one is richest Google employee with Rs 15000 crore wealth, other is…

Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check state-wise list

Meet brother-sister duo, who are CEOs, one owns company worth Rs 84787 crore, other owns Rs…

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

Meet man, an Indian, whose AI company has created record by reaching a valuation of Rs....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE