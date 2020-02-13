With iPads for ministers, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet meetings to go paperless

The Cabinet meetings in Uttar Pradesh will now be more hi-tech as instructions have been issued by the Chief Minister's office to give iPads to the ministers to make them technologically savvy. The cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held next week will be paperless.

"On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, all Cabinet Ministers will be given i-pads to make them techno-savvy. The Cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held next week will be paperless, i-pads will be used,” a statement released by CM Yogi Adityanath’s office stated on Thursday.

From now on, notes will be conveyed to the ministers through their respective tablets. Training will also be provided by the government to the MLAs facing difficulty to run their devices.

The government has taken the "Digital India" initiative seriously and wants his ministers to follow suit.

Adityanath, who used to do most of his work in form of written letters, has taken the initiative to become more tech-savvy after taking cues from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has often been seen using his iPad at various conferences and meetings.

It is to be noted that Yogi Adtiyanath has been spotted many times using his iPad, and was even seen at the Defence Expo 2020 using his tablet for reading and taking down notes.