With HSTDV technology, India now enters the elite club of hypersonic regime; here's why it matters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully demonstrating the hypersonic air-breathing scramjet technology with the flight test of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) on Monday morning from the APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha.

Notably, with the success of the HSTDV technology, India has now entered an elite club of the hypersonic regime of the 21st century. India is now the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to get this technology.

DRDO Chairman Dr. G Satheesh Reddy described it as a `major technological breakthrough` and said it puts India in a selected club of nations who have demonstrated this technology.

In the words of the DRDO chairman, "It`s a major technological breakthrough in the country. This testing paves the way for the development of more critical technologies, materials, and hypersonic vehicles. This puts India in a selected club of nations who have demonstrated this technology."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight testing of HSTDV, saying that very few countries have such capability.

The hypersonic cruise vehicle was launched using a proven solid rocket motor, which took it to an altitude of 30 kilometres (km), where the aerodynamic heat shields were separated at hypersonic Mach number. The cruise vehicle separated from the launch vehicle and the air intake opened as planned. The hypersonic combustion sustained and the cruise vehicle continued on its desired flight path at a velocity of six times the speed of sound i.e., nearly 2 km/second for more than 20 seconds.

