With highest one-day spike of 97, Maharashtra COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,792

It is now increasingly becoming likely that India, although well into the fourth phase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown, is quickly becoming one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots in the world.

Over the major part of the last week, the country marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally. The single-highest jump in the virus figures was yesterday when as many as 6,977 new COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths were reported in the country in 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1.45 lakh-mark on Tuesday, while the death toll has topped the 4,100-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 52,000 positive cases of infection and nearly 1,700 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases is nearing the 32,000-mark while the death toll has crossed the 1,000-mark as well. The city reported as many as 1,430 cases on Monday alone.

Interestingly, even though the virus tally continues to spike, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 remain enforced. Several restrictions have been lifted, which includes permitting transport services, reopening of shops, and resuming online shopping. According to the central government's most recent order, all activities, except the ones "specifically prohibited", will be allowed in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, which continue to be classified by the States/UTs and district authorities.

Domestic flight services resumed in India on Monday, while international flights are to start soon as well, the central government has informed as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Tuesday, 26th May 2020:

Gujarat update:

Positive cases: 14,829 (new cases 361)

Death toll: Deaths 915 (27 deaths in 24 hours)

Discharged: 7,137

Active cases: 6,777

People tested so far: 1,89,313

Maharashtra update:

Total cases: 54,758 (new cases 2,091)

Death toll: 1,792 (97 deaths today)

Discharged: 16,954

Active cases: 36,004

People tested so far: 3,90,170

Mumbai update:

Total cases: 32,974 (new cases 1,002)

Death toll: 1,065 (39 deaths today)

Tamil Nadu update:

646 cases today, total 17,728

Active: 8,256

Recovery: 611 today, total 9,342

Deaths: 9 today, total 127

Tests: 4.31 lakh samples, 4.12 lakh persons tested

Chennai:

509 cases today

Total: 11,640

Active: 6,056

West Bengal update:

Fresh cases reported in the last 24hrs in state - 193

Total active cases - 2240

Total cases - 4009

Covid deaths reported in the last 24hrs- 5

Total deaths: 211

Discharged in last 24hrs- 72

Samples tested in 24hrs- 9228

17:47 IST

12 Policemen of Kolkata police training school found corona positive

2 ASI

9 Constable

1 Driver

All admitted to Beleghata ID hospital.

15:49 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

197 new positive cases have been reported in last 24 hours. Number of active cases of #COVID19 rise to 2680 in Uttar Pradesh. 3698 people have been discharged from the disease while 170 deaths have been reported till date: State Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad

15:45 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

As domestic flight operations have resumed, 2827 passengers travelled to Uttar Pradesh yesterday, of which 2007 persons have been sent to home quarantine: State Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad

15:42 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

United Nurses Association, Maharashtra writes to CM over state govt’s intention to bring 100 nurses from Kerala to contribute to govt response to #COVID19 crisis, stating that ‘the initiatives of the Maharashtra Govt are temporary in nature’

15:40 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Four new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Hamirpur district today. Taking the total number of positive cases to 227 in Himachal Pradesh: State Health Department

15:30 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

3274 Shramik special trains have been run till May 25 carrying 44 lakh passengers to their home states. On May 25, 223 Shramik specials were ferrying 2.8 lakh passengers: Indian Railways

15:09 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Another 84 #COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 733: Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha

14:57 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

412 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi today; taking the total number of cases to 14,465. Death toll stands at 288: Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi

13:10 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

There is no confirmation yet on resumption of Delhi Metro rail services. Whenever such a direction comes, DMRC will require a minimum of 2 days for preparations. Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon: Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot

12:18 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Total #COVID19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stand at 223, including 151 active cases, 63 recovered patients and 5 deaths: State Health Department

12:15 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

West Bengal government issues guidelines for domestic air travel, all passengers to submit self-declaration forms on arrival and monitor their health for 14 days. Flights will resume in the state from 28 May.

12:12 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Manipur detected 3 new positive cases of #COVID19 today. Total number of positive cases rise to 39 in the state, including 35 active cases: Government of Manipur

12:00 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 595: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

11:28 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

In the last 24 hours, 80 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19&2 deaths have been reported. Total number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police rise to 1889 with death toll at 20. Total 1,031 are active cases while 838 personnel have recovered: Maharashtra Police

11:04 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

48 new COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 2719: State Health Department

10:31 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

9 new cases of #COVID19 reported from Barpeta today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 548: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

10:29 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

With 79 new COVID19 positive cases reported today, the total tally of positive cases in the state rises to 1517: Odisha Health Department

10:25 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

7 RPF personnel posted at Ludhiana railway station have tested positive for #COVID19 and around 100 personnel quarantined: Director General (DG), Railway Protection Force

09:58 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

The total no. of COVID19 patients in Nagpur is 406.Out of 406, 313 patients have recovered. This means our recovery rate is between 75%-80%. One of the major reasons for this is early identification, tracing, isolation testing&treatment: Municipal Commissioner,Nagpur, Maharashtra

09:29 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

76 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 7376: Rajasthan Health Department

08:19 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Police personnel check movement passes of people at Delhi-Ghaziabad border after Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again to combat COVID19

07:46 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

3 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Bapu Dham Colony. The total number of cases in the union territory now stands at 269: Health Department, Chandigarh

07:03 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

US records a further 532 deaths from #COVID19, bringing its total to 98218, with 1662375 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, according to Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency

07:01 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Delhi: People out for cycling & walking at the Rajpath area following relaxations in the 4th phase of #LockDown. Maximum temperature of 46.2°C was recorded in the national capital yesterday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi: People out for cycling & walking at the Rajpath area following relaxations in the 4th phase of #LockDown. Maximum temperature of 46.2°C was recorded in the national capital yesterday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). pic.twitter.com/8OqBAmrSRN — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

06:53 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Two members of Karan Johar's household staffers test positive for Covid-19

06:49 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Civil aviation ministry: Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed private jets, charter flights to resume operation.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed domestic air services by "non-scheduled and private (general aviation) operators (fixed-wing/helicopters/microlight aircraft)". pic.twitter.com/NFeOACGrVm — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

06:43 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Jharkhand: 18 new cases reported in the state taking the total tally to 388. Out of the 18 new cases 10 are reported from Ranchi. (PTI input)

06:41 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Bihar: 163 new COVID-19 cases in the state, total tally rises to 2,737

06:36 IST Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Uttar Pradesh: 229 new COVID-19 cases in the state, total tally at 6,497, active cases 2,668; death toll rises to 169 with 8 more fatalities. (PTI input)