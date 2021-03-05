Headlines

With focus on COVID crisis, sustainable technologies, India-Sweden virtual summit to be held today

This is the 2nd Nordic country with which India is holding a virtual summit. Last year Indian PM held a virtual summit with Denmark's leadership.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Mar 05, 2021, 06:07 AM IST

With a focus on jointly dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Joint Innovation Partnership, and Sustainable Technologies, India and Sweden will hold a virtual summit on Friday (March 5). The summit will be at Prime Minister’s level, with Indian PM Narendra Modi and Swedish PM Stefan Löfven taking part in the meet. This is the 2nd Nordic country with which India is holding a virtual summit. Last year Indian PM held a virtual summit with Denmark's leadership.

 

India's ministry of external affairs in a statement said, "During the Summit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues including further strengthening of cooperation in the post COVID era."

 

Other key focus areas will be Healthcare, Biotech, Smart Cities, Smart Grids, Circular Economy, Artificial intelligence. India will also be inviting Swedish companies to take part in India's "make in India" program and setting up R&D hubs

 

The virtual summit will be the first interaction between the two leaders since 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Swedish capital Stockholm in April of 2018 for the first India-Nordic summit. Swedish Prime Minister Löfven had visited India in February 2016 for the special Make in India week. Swedish king Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia had visited India in December 2019.

 

The Indian statement pointed out, "India and Sweden have warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism and rules-based international order. Both countries have very close cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, innovation, science & technology as well as research and development."

 

Around 250 Swedish companies are actively operating in India in various sectors such as health & life sciences, auto industry, clean technology, defence, heavy machinery & equipment. Around 75 Indian companies are also active in Sweden.

