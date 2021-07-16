With eye on 2022 elections, PM Modi gifts multiple development projects to Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated several development projects in Gujarat, including the redeveloped Gandhinagar train station through video conferencing.

In the evening, PM Modi inaugurated many projects in Gujarat ranging from railway projects to nature parks. Along with this, he also inaugurated the Aquatics and Robotics Gallery and Nature Park in Gujarat Science City and dedicated it to the public.

Speaking at the inauguration through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, "The vehicle of development of New India will move forward only by moving on two tracks simultaneously. One track is of modernity, the other track is for the welfare of the poor, farmers and middle class. Today Vadnagar has also become a part of this expansion. I have so many memories attached to Vadnagar station."

He said that the new station looks really attractive. With the construction of this new broad gauge line, the Vadnagar-Modhera-Patan heritage circuit is now connected with better rail service.

PM Modi said, "Now the land of Somnath and the land of Kashi Vishwanath will be joined together. For this, train service will run between Gandhi Nagar to Varanasi. With the running of this train, these two big historical cities will be connected. This will further enhance the development of the country."

"Railways have always played a huge role in a vast country like India. Along with it, railways also reach new dimensions of development, new dimensions of facilities. It is the effort of the last few years that today the train is reaching the capitals of North East for the first time," he added.

PM Modi also said that today, major railway stations across the country are being modernised. Railway stations of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are also now being equipped with WiFi facility. From the security point of view, the unmanned railway crossings on broad gauge have been completely eliminated.

The Prime Minister added, "The needs of 21st century India cannot be met by 20th century modus operandi. Therefore, there was a need for a fresh reform in the railways. We started work to develop the railways not just as a service but as an asset. Today its results are visible."

PM Modi said that for the natural development of children, along with entertainment, their learning and their creativity should also get space. Science City is a project that combines re-creation and re-creativity. It has such re-creational activities that encourage creativity in children.

On the occasion, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that PM Modi's resolve is to develop railways. That is why it is our duty to take the railways forward in the country. He said that work is being done to make the railway a green railway.