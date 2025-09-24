Add DNA as a Preferred Source
With EBCs in focus, Rahul Gandhi makes BIG poll promise in Bihar ahead of assembly elections | 10 points

As Bihar is set to undergo polls in November, the Congress, on Wednesday, i.e., September 24, announced a 10-point program focused on education and employment reservation for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC).

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 07:33 PM IST

With EBCs in focus, Rahul Gandhi makes BIG poll promise in Bihar ahead of assembly elections | 10 points
LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Image/ANI)
As Bihar is set to undergo polls in November, the Congress, on Wednesday, i.e., September 24, announced a 10-point program focused on education and employment reservation for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC). The party vowed immediate implementation if it comes to power with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under the umbrella of INDIA bloc. 

During a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was held for the first time in Bihar, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "During the 15-day Voter Adhikar Yatra, we went to different districts of Bihar and told the youth that the Constitution is being attacked. Not just in Bihar, but in the entire nation, citizens' rights are being snatched away."

"In Parliament, I said two things in front of PM Modi. First, there will be a caste based census in the entire nation; second, we will bring down the 50% reservation wall." While the caste census has since been announced by the central government led by the BJP-led NDA, the 50 percent cap on reservation has been mandated by the courts.

What Congress has promised Bihar

The Congress has promised an 'Extremely Backward Classes Atrocities Prevention Act', for the EBCs, along the lines of similar laws already in enforcement across the nation for the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (SC and ST). Second, the party has promised reservations in all educational institutes of the state under Article 15 (5). 

Moreover, reservations for EBCs will be increased to 30 percent in urban local bodies and panchayats, against the current 20 percent. The Congress also vowed to surpass the 50 percent reservation limit and move towards quotas in accordance with the proportion of the population. 

"Not Found Suitable" (NFS) in the selection process for appointments will be declared illegal, the Congress has promised. In the past, the SCs and other backward groups have alleged that posts kept for them are not filled because none of the candidates were suitable. 

Matters related to under- or over-inclusion on the list of Extremely Backward Classes will be addressed by forming a committee, said the Congress party. The party has also promised to provide three decimals of residential land in urban areas or five decimals in rural areas, to EBC, ST, SC and BC. 

Under the Right to Education Act 2010, passed by the then Congress-led UPA government, half of the seats in private schools will be kept for EBC, SC, ST, and other backward classes. In government contracts worth up to Rs 25 crore, a provision of 50 percent reservation will be made for EBC, SC, ST, and BC. 

A high-powered Reservation Regulatory Authority will be established in order to oversee the implementation of the above-mentioned schemes, the resolution said. 

 

