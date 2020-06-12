Headlines

With close to 3 lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpasses UK; becomes fourth worst affected nation

At the fourth spot, India is only behind the United States (20 lakh), Brazil (8 lakh) and Russia (5 lakh).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 10:38 AM IST

With close to 11,000 cases reported on Thursday, India has now officially surpassed the United Kingdom as the fourth worst-hit country.
As per the numbers from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has so far reported 2,97, 535 cases, out of which, 1,41,842 are active cases while 1,47,194 people have recovered from the disease.As many as 8,498 people have died due to the virus.
At the fourth spot, India is only behind the United States (20 lakh), Brazil (8 lakh) and Russia (5 lakh), as per figures from Worldometer.Earlier this week, India crossed Spain to reach the fifth position.
On Thursday, India reported over 9,500 cases for the seventh day in a row, while the single-day casualty crossed the 300-mark for the first time. On the brighter side, the number of recoveries remained more than the active cases for the second consecutive day.Maharashtra continues to be the epicentre of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with more than 97,648 positive cases of infection and nearly 3,600 deaths. As many as 3,607 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu is the second most-affected state, followed by Delhi and Gujarat.In terms of fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,590 deaths followed by Gujarat (1,385), Delhi (1085), Madhya Pradesh (431), West Bengal (442), Tamil Nadu (349), Uttar Pradesh (345), and Rajasthan (265)The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday informed that a total of 53,63,445 samples have been tested in the country so far, with 1,50,305 tests conducted on Thursday.Meanwhile, the ICMR has denied claims of community transmission in India. "India is not in community transmission and I would like to emphasise it. India is not in community transmission and that's only a term which is used but we have to continue with the strategy of testing, tracing, tracking, and quarantine and continue with the containment measures as we have found success until now," ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said during the Government of India's COVID briefing," Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR said.

