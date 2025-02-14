INDIA
During Kumar’s tenure, he oversaw several major elections, including the Lok Sabha election in April-June last year and Jammu and Kashmir’s first Assembly election in over a decade.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar is set to demit office on Tuesday (18 February, 2025). Now the big question is who will take charge as the new CEC and oversee several crucial upcoming elections across the country. A high-level meeting to decide the new chief of the poll body is likely to take place on Monday.
Rajiv Kumar's tenure
Rajiv Kumar, 64, was appointed as the CEC in May 2022. Notably, the upper age limit for the CEC is 65 years.
During Kumar’s tenure, he oversaw several major elections, including the Lok Sabha election in April-June last year and Jammu and Kashmir’s first Assembly election in over a decade.
The recently-concluded Delhi Assembly election was the last of his nearly-three-year tenure.
How is the CEC chosen?
According to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, a search committee recommends five secretary-level officers to be considered by a selection committee.
The selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and a Union Minister nominated by the PM.
The committee meeting on Monday will consist of PM Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Who is expected to succeed?
The search committee reportedly considered nearly 500 candidates before shortlisting five names for the new CEC. Gyanesh Kumar, the senior-most election officer after CEC Rajiv Kumar, is seen as a frontrunner for the top post
'India, US stand firmly together in fight against terrorism': PM Modi
Ranveer Allahbadia hires Ex-Chief Justice of India's son as his lawyer, approaches Supreme Court
CanCentra Review 2025: Scam Or Legit Trading Platform? - Canada Facts!
PAFI Kabupaten Gunungkidul Launches Pharmacist Training Program to Elevate Healthcare Standards
Oswal Energies introduces Advanced Clean Energy Solutions at India Energy Week 2025
Apple set to make its first product launch of 2025 on THIS date, Tim Cook hints at what to expect in iPhone SE 4...
PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes fastest Asian to achieve THIS massive ODI milestone
Top 5 Astrologers in India: Meet the experts who are shaping the future of Astrology
Don't Drown in the Decibels: A Cautionary PSA for Web3 community
BitGo's IPO Ambitions: A Bridge Between Traditional Finance and the Web3 Frontier
Priyanka Chopra shares how her love started with Nick Jonas, drops old UNSEEN photo on Valentine's Day
'Will sue': Mexico President Sheinbaum threatens legal action against Google over this reason
Radhika Merchant exudes elegance in Rs 24,000 white dress paired with a diamond-studded mangalsutra, see pics
BTS' V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Suga groove to Bollywood song Chunnari Chunnari in viral video: Watch
Urfi Javed gets engaged? Ring ceremony photos go viral, leaves fans speculating
With Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar set to exit, know who will likely succeed him
Jio Users Alert! JioHotstar subscription is free for selected customers, know who is eligible and how to avail?
'We would have been...': Mandira Bedi posts heartbreaking Valentine's Day wish for late husband Raj Kaushal
Ambanis top Bloomberg list of Asia's richest families, Mistry at 4; Why Gautam Adani's name missing from it?
India's Got Latent row: Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal backs Samay Raina, calls out Ranveer Allahbadia
Meet Mohini Mohan Datta, who is set to receive Rs 500 crore through Ratan Tata's will, know his connection to Tata
Pankaj Tripathi reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina controversy: 'it is not okay to take pride....'
Chhaava: Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal film, calls him 'chameleon', says 'the last 40 minutes will leave you...'
The curious case of Junaid Khan: What is different about Aamir Khan’s son?
Zeenat Aman reveals what she eats in a day to stay fit at 73: 'I used to feel embarrassed'
Streamlining Healthcare Operations with Innovative Salesforce Solutions Tailored to Industry Compliance: Expert Insights from Alpesh Patel
Anti-Valentine's Week 2025: Slap Day to Breakup Day, check full list
'Let's wait and watch': Baba Bageshwar addresses Ranveer Allahbadia controversy
Vinay Sapru on Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release success, if Salman Khan will lead Sanam Teri Kasam 2: 'Agar woh aa gaye toh sone pe suhaaga' | Exclusive
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt give couple goals, look perfect in black suit, red saree: Watch
TraderAI Review 2025: Scam or Legit Trading Platform? - Facts Check!
BIG NEWS for residents of largest slum, located in India, with Rs 2500 monthly rent per 100 square feet!
Vishal Dadlani meets with accident, postpones Pune concert: 'We regret to...'
Mallcom Breaks New Ground: Launches its D2C E-Commerce Store
Not Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan; these two actors were Ram Gopal Varma's first choice for Sarkar but...
SHOCKING! Man 'dead' in Mahakumbh stampede returns home on his own 'terahvi', asks family members...
Viral Video: Humpback whale swallows Kayaker, but then something shocking happened
IPL 2025 to start on THIS date, Rajat Patidar's RCB to face reigning champions KKR at Eden Gardens
THIS town in India has shops without shopkeepers, has special way of payment, farmers say, ‘God is watching’, name is...
World richest man Elon Musk gave THIS special gift to PM Modi, has SpaceX connection
'Frankly, I've been...': What US President Donald Trump said about Bangladesh crisis?
Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI's new policy comes into effect, families to not travel with players; violators may face...
'Tu mujhe jhel lega': Amid family trouble, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's goofy Valentine's Day wish for hubby goes viral
Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts customised Gulfstream Jet to Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine's Day: 'Baby I wanna..'
Meet man who lived in Mumbai chawl, studied to become country's most-successful fund managers, now MD of Rs 297000 crore company, he is...
New India Co-op Bank faces several RBI restrictions; know what happens to your deposits, withdrawals, loans, lockers
Champions Trophy 2025 winner to get this MIND-BOGGLING prize money from ICC, prize money pool increased to Rs...
John Abraham and Bipasha Basu broke up just days before filming Billo Rani, director Vivek Agnihotri reveals 'there were lots of...'
PM Modi-Trump's new formula: What is MAGA + MIGA = MEGA?
Aarya Babbar REVEALS his family, including father Raj Babbar, is not invited to Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee today: 'Someone in house is influencing him'
Congress calls President's rule in Manipur 'direct admission of failure of BJP governments', demand PM Modi's apology: 'Do you have the courage...'
Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani opens up about criticism over Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding, reveals...
'His hand was over my...': Bigg Boss 18 fame Edin Rose shares SHOCKING casting couch experience
'When filling up friend’s pocket is...': LoP Rahul Gandhi takes 'neeji mamla' jibe at PM Modi after he steers clear of question on Gautam Adani in US
The Diplomat trailer: John Abraham goes to Pakistan to bring 'India's daughter' Sadia Khateeb back, fans says 'India needs this movie'
'Life always gives second chance': Gautam Adani after 18-year-old dies by suicide for failing JEE exam
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry REVEALS Ananya Panday was 'jealous and insecure' of him after...: 'We had a very big fallout when...'
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani talks about Reliance's succession plans, how she looks to raise India's global profile
This superstar fell in love with his on-screen mother, burned himself to save her, then got married; their son is now...
Meet CEO of one of world's biggest IT firms, who will undergo treatment for breast cancer
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps moves Supreme Court over FIRs against him in different states
Superstar Madhubala, despite battling severe illness, married Kishore Kumar at 27, not out of love but because of her anger towards..
I Said I Love You First: Selena Gomez announces surprise new album in collaboration with fiance Benny Blanco, to release on...
After Shark Tank India rejection, Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja reveals he was once thrown out of gym due to...
From khatti dal to smashed avocado: Veteran superstar Zeenat Aman shares wholesome daily diet plan that helps her stay fit at 73
No bank holiday on Eid al-Fitr this year? Know reason behind this
Why this retired govt teacher wants to die? May become first beneficiary of THIS historic order Karnataka
Virat Kohli spotted on phone call during Team India's trophy celebration, netizens react with memes; Watch viral video
Meet Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty’s son, who left Rs 737940 crore Infosys, he is now working for…, his net worth is Rs...
Meet actress who made superhit debut with Rishi Kapoor, quit Bollywood at 33, left India, accused him of...: 'He ruined me...'
Kerala Lottery Result February 14 LIVE: Nirmal NR 419 Friday Lucky Draw at 3 PM, check winner list, agent name
This Valentine's Day gift can be your most expensive ever, rose priced at Rs... its name has a Shakespeare connection
India's biggest OTT platform JioHotstar launched, content to be merged from Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar
Pulwama Attack 6th Anniversary: Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to martyrs, says Modi govt determined to 'destroy' terrorists
India's first film to cross Rs 1 crore, beat ticket sale of Pushpa 2, 3 Idiots; ran for 184 weeks, its not Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, Disco Dancer
After '70-hour work week' remark, 5 statements by Infosys' Narayana Murthy on WFH to coaching classes that took internet by storm
Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed recalls 2017 Champions Trophy win against Virat Kohli-led team, says 'it was indescribable'
Indian doctor claims THIS about paneer, milk, prompts debate on social media, netizens say...
PM Modi concludes 'very substantive' US visit, Donald Trump gifts signed copy of his book, calls PM 'great'
India's Got Latent controversy: Samay Raina's upcoming shows to be attended by police to check if women...? Here's what we know
Meet IAS officer, held key government posts, not Tina Dabi, Pari Bishnoi, her educational qualification is...
Madhubala Biopic shelved? Late superstar's sister, Madhur Bhushan, expresses disappointment with producers for THIS reason: 'We are endlessly...'
India, US set USD 500 billion target for bilateral trade by 2030, says PM Modi after meeting Donald Trump
Every home of THIS town owns a private jet, has unique street names, it is located in...
Elvish Yadav lands in big trouble, gets summoned by NCW for his 'racist' comments on Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang
'Delight to meet Elon Musk's family...': PM Modi after call-on by Tesla CEO accompanied by his kids
GUJ-W vs RCB-W, Match 1 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Meet Riddhima Singh, topped JEE Mains 2025 exam with score of 99.98 percentile, her dream is to..; know her preparation strategy and more
Meet woman, ex-analyst who led German fashion luxury brand, daughter-in-law of India's second-richest...
Meet IAS officer, who cleared UPSC exam after getting inspired by Virat Kohli, her AIR was...
Happy Valentine's Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, quotes to share with your partner
PAK VS NZ Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI tri-series final live on tv and online in India?
Priyanka Chopra schooled Ranveer Allahbadia for asking THIS personal question on his podcast: 'So you are saying....'
DNA TV Show: World Records in Mahakumbh 2025
Vidya Balan enjoys Sanam Teri Kasam in theatre, pens special note for team: 'Mawra aap kamaal ho'
Meet woman who owns Delhi's most expensive home worth Rs..., not Nita Ambani, Priti Adani
Swara Bhasker on postpartum body shaming, recalls Aishwarya Rai getting trolled after Aaradhya's birth: 'They didn’t spare her, so who the hell am I’
Samay Raina to perform in Mumbai on March 27 amid India's Got Latent controversy
Little girl's adorable dance to 'Khadke Glassy' wins hearts online, WATCH viral video
'Three great weeks, perhaps the best ever...': Donald Trump's post about 'reciprocal tariffs' catches attention