With BJP out of way, Shiv Sena to stake claim to form govt with NCP support

With the BJP declining Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's invitation to form government in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena set to stake claim to form the government with the likely support from the Congress-NCP alliance, sources on Sunday said.

This comes after the BJP expressed its inability to form the government as it does not have the required number to reach the majority mark of 145.

Sena chief Udhav Thackeray will stake claim to form the government on Monday with the NCP's support. Congress is likely to support the minority Shiv Sena-NCP government from the outside, sources said.

The NCP has offered support to Shiv Sena if Uddhav Thackeray himself becomes the chief minister, sources have said.

The NCP offer is exclusively for Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra chief minister. Mr Thackeray is yet to respond to the offer, sources said.

Since Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, way below the half-way mark of 145, it will need both the NCP's 54 and Congress' 44 legislators to reach the magic number.

Shiv Sena seems confident of forming the government with senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut even saying that "there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost."

"Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost," Raut said.

Shiv Sena and BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but failed to reach an agreement for government formation.

The Shiv Sena's claim of 50-50 government formula, asking for the chief minister's post of two and half years has not been accepted by the BJP.

The BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena grabbed 56, together they have the numbers to form the government but both the parties have not been able to break the impasse on sharing the chief minister's post.

On Friday, with no end in sight to the standoff, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation to the governor.