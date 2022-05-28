With 536 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra records highest single day rise in nearly 50 days

File Photo

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 536 new coronavirus infections - the highest one-day rise in cases since March 3 - but zero pandemic-related fatalities, the health department said.

The tally of active cases crossed the 2,500-mark, it said. On March 3, the state had recorded 544 new infections.

The state's Covid-19 caseload rose to 78,84,865 while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,47,858. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.87 percent.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 511 new cases and one death. State capital Mumbai alone recorded 351 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

READ | Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 28 May: Here's how you can redeem today's free codes

The number of active cases rose to 2,568. Sangli, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, and Gondia districts have zero active cases. As many as 329 COVID-19 patients recovered since the previous evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,34,439. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 percent.

As many as 28,457 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of tests to 8,08,41,803.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Total cases: 78,84,865; New cases 536, Death toll (no change) 1,47,858; Active cases: 2,568; Total tests: 8,08,41,803