With 49.9% positivity rate, Pune Covid situation really grim

In an alarming situation, Maharashtra's Pune city has the highest weekly positivity rate of 49.9% as compared to Mumbai, Thane, Wardha, Akola and Nashik. The positivity rate of Pune is twice the state average of 24%, as recorded last week.

Last week's data said that Pune accounted for 25% of new Covid-19 infections in the state. According to the state health department report that was presented at the cabinet meeting earlier this month, Pune accounted for 24.89% of the Covid infections followed by 21.47% in Mumbai.

Thane accounts for 14.27% of infections in Maharashtra. There has been a rise in the overall infections in the state from 2.77 lakh in the second week (January 6-12) to 2.87 lakh in the third week (January 13-19). Maharashtra's Covid-19 positivity rate for the week till January 19 was at 23.48%, according to health department data.

Pune Covid positivity rate

Between January 17 and 24, a total of 84,902 people were reportedly tested positive through RT-PCR tests.

2.22 lakh samples were tested for rapid antigen test (RAT) and RT-PCR, in which 97,838 people tested positive.

Weekly positivity rate, which is the 7 day average of positivity rate provides a peek into the spread of the virus.

PMC's Assistant Health Chief Dr Sanjeev Vavre said that positivity rate in Pune city is reaching an alarming situation.

The number of cases and positivity rate is fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible.

Dr Sanjeev Vavre said that they are expecting that after 10-15 days the Covid-19 cases will start decreasing.