With 34,884 new cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 10,38,716

India on Thursday Friday saw its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 34,884 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 10,38,716, out of which there are 3,58,692 active cases in the country and 6,53,751 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.

As many as 26,273 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported across the country so far.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the deadly virus -- has a total of 2,92,589 coronavirus cases and 11,452 fatalities.

While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,60,907 cases and 2,315 deaths due to COVID-19, Delhi has reported a total of 1,20,107 cases and 3,571 deaths due to the virus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 17, of these 3,61,024 samples were tested yesterday.