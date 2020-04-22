With 239 new cases, Gujarat crosses Delhi in COVID-19 tally; Ahmedabad worst-hit district

With 239 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, Gujarat has now overtaken Delhi on the list of worst-hit states in India and now stands just after Maharashtra in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. The state has 2,178 cases with 139 recovered and 90 dead.

Ahmedabad is the worst-hit district in Gujarat with 1,373 cases. Surat comes next with 347 cases, while Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar have registered 199, 40, and 32 cases respectively. The Anand district has 28 positive COVID-19 cases.

Delhi's count stands at 2,156 cases of which 611 patients have been recovered or discharged, while 47 patients have lost their lives. The five districts in Delhi with the most number of COVID-19 cases are - South Delhi (26 cases), New Delhi (5 cases), and North Delhi, North West Delhi and South West Delhi (with 3 cases each)

After Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, Rajasthan is next on the list of the worst-hit states in India. The state has reported 1,735 cases of which 274 have recovered and 26 patients are dead.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 1,596 with 635 patients recovered and 18 fatalities.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,552 positive cases so far of which 148 patients have recovered and 80 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 426 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India neared the 20,000-mark on Wednesday while the death toll had crossed 600 last. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the COVID-19 case tally in the country, as of 9 AM on Wednesday, stands at 19,984 -- which includes 15,474 active cases, 3,870 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 640 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday added four more districts to the list from where no coronavirus case has been reported in the last 14 despite having a positive case earlier, taking the total number to 61.

Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli, and Washim from Maharashtra have not reported any new COVID-19 case in the last 14 days, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said during the daily briefing.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised states to not perform tests via the Rapid Testing Kits in the coming two days. A variation of 6% - 71% detection rate has been found among positive samples of RT-PCR. Therefore, the ICMR will be sending teams to the field in the coming 2 days, where they will perform the test and identify problematic batches to validate the kits from different lots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 14 announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Wednesday marks Day 8 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.