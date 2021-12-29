With 238 Omicron cases, Delhi surpasses Maharashtra to top the chart

The total number of Omicron cases in India has reached 781 with the national capital Delhi topping the chart, followed by Maharashtra. The highly transmissible variant of concern was first detected in South Africa in November has now spread to 21 states in the country.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases at 238, followed by Maharashtra at 167, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62. With 9,195 people testing positive for COVID-19 infection in a day, India's total tally has risen to 3,48,08,886. Gujarat has added five new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally to 78.

The active cases in the country has increased to 77,002, according to the data updated by Union Health Ministry at 8 am today. The death toll climbed to 4,80,592 with 302 fresh fatalities, according to government data.

The risk posed by the Omicron variant is still 'very high', the World Health Organisation said today, after COVID-19 case numbers shot up by 11% globally last week. Omicron is behind rapid surge in cases in several countries, including those where it has already overtaken the previously dominant Delta variant, the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update.

Initial data from Britain, South Africa and Denmark, which currently has the world's highest rate of infection per person with the new variant suggests there is a reduced risk of hospitalisation for Omicron compared to Delta. However, it is too early to make any assumptions until further data proves so.