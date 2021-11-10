Headlines

With 16 fresh cases, Zika virus infection tally crosses 100 mark in Uttar Pradesh

Zika virus is further spreading in Uttar Pradesh as 16 new cases were reported in Kanpur, with the total tally reaching 106.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 10:54 AM IST

The decline in COVID-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh brings no relief to the citizens as the Zika virus outbreak in the state is getting worse with each passing day. As Zika cases soar in Uttar Pradesh, people are panicking, fearing yet another COVID-like scenario.

With infections on the rise, 16 new cases of the Zika virus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district on Tuesday. With the addition of these new cases, the total number of Zika virus cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 106 on Tuesday.

Out of the 16 new cases, seven are women while none are men. Two of the freshly infected patients of Zika virus are in the advanced stages of their pregnancy. Both the women have been admitted to a hospital on Chakeri of Kanpur, which has turned into a hotspot of Zika virus.

As per the hospital staff, ultrasounds have been done for both the pregnant women and their babies who have been found in health conditions. The administration is also taking several measures to track and contain the spread of vector-borne infections.

As per Times of India reports, Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, said, “In the report, we received from Lucknow's King George Medical College (KGMC), 7 women and 9 men have been tested positive with Zika virus. The infected persons have no severe symptoms. All of them are kept in home isolation. We have deployed 100 teams in the city for source reduction and 15 teams for home sampling, Also, an additional 15 rapid response teams have been engaged to check Zika virus.”

The authorities in Kanpur are conducting a massive sampling campaign across all the localities with an increasing number of cases to track the hotspots. Officials have said that most of the patients who have tested positive for the Zika virus are asymptomatic.

Several patients are showing mild symptoms such as mild fever, conjunctivitis, muscle, and joint pain, and headaches. The Kanpur administration is also conducted health awareness programmes across the district to alert the people about the spread of the Zika virus.

