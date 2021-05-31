With 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases, India sees lowest daily rise in 50 days

India logged less than 2 lakh COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, with 1,52,734 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, when 3,128 more succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Monday.

This is the lowest new infection reported since April 9, when India recorded 1,45,384 cases while on April 10, India witnessed 1,52,879 fresh cases.

Most Metro cities are still fighting huge waves, though Mumbai and Delhi have arrested the surge. Delhi on Sunday reported 946 cases, Mumbai 1,066, Bengaluru was the worst affected with 4,734 cases, followed by Chennai 2,689 and Kolkata 1,830 cases.

While lockdown measures are set to ease in the national capital, West Bengal has extended strict measures for 15 more days, as Tamil Nadu is micro-managing at every level to break the chain.

For the first time in 47 days, Delhi on Saturday reported less than 100 deaths. Andhra Pradesh on Sunday breached the 15-lakh mark in recoveries. On May 28, the country recorded 1,86,364 cases, next day it was 1,73,790 and on May 30 it was 1,65,553.

Fatalities have also remained below 4,000 for four consecutive days. India's overall tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,80,47,534 with 20,26,092 active cases and 3,29,100 deaths so far.

In the last 20 days, India has recorded over 75,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world's third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

India registered record fatalities due to COVID on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest from COVID-19infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019.