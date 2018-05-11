Wise decision of Congress not to pursue impeachment issue with party MPs: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Two days after Congress withdrew Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipka Misra's impeachment issue from the Supreme Court, senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi called it a wise decision.

Two Rajya Sabha MPs — Pratap Singh Bajwa and Amee Harshadray Yajnik — who had challenged the rejection of the impeachment notice against CJI, withdrew their petition from the Supreme Court after it showed reluctance to part with the administrative order on constitution of a larger bench to hear the matter.

The two MPs confronted a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice A K Sikri and demanded a "copy of the administrative order by which a constitution bench was constituted overnight".

"Good and wise decision of congress party not to pursue impeachment issue with cong MPs in SC any further," tweeted Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Attorney General K K Venugopal had found holes in the petition, pointing out that only two Congress MPs have approached the court and not six other parties which had given notice for impeachment.

Before the Attorney General K K Venugopal, opened his arguments, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the two law-makers had raised several questions on the setting up of the constitution bench, including who had passed the order to set up such a bench to hear the matter. He said the issue was that the power of 'master of roster' was unparalleled or was it subject to some guidelines and how was this power to be exercised.

"If the powers are unparalleled then can the powers be exercised the way he (CJI) likes? Then the question arises what way. We request your lordship to look at this issue. Lordship tells me that CJI is master of roster and that is the end of dialogue. But is it so? It is the beginning of a dialogue", Sibal said.