WION's rise coincides with India's, says Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary at Global Summit 2021 in Dubai

"We had to keep the date with you," WION Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary said as he welcomed participants to the fourth edition of the WION Global Summit in Dubai on Wednesday. Faith is what made this possible in spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

He recalled how he stood at the same venue exactly a year ago just before the entire world went into the grip of the pandemic.

Expressing his satisfaction at WION having been able to hold the summit this year, he outlined the growth achieved by the channel in the year. WION was among the top five channels in the world in terms of reach, adding "WION's rise has coincided with India's rise."

Also read Dubai to host 4th edition of the WION Global Summit

#WIONGlobalSummit is now LIVE! Watch the Welcome Address by our Editor-In-Chief @sudhirchaudhary. Session 1 to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/HjHp0ldzz6 March 24, 2021

He also talked about India's commendable efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, from Vande Bharat mission to 'Vaccine Maitri', the initiative through which India provided coronavirus vaccines to other countries.

This is the first time when WION's Global Summit is being held in a hybrid model, with speakers from 15 countries joining in physically or virtually, he said.

"I promise to make WION emerge as one of the most influential platforms in the world to spread not just the news, but the values of friendship and peace," he said as he signed off.