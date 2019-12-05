WION World Order - Talking Diplomacy: Envoys, experts discuss climate change, development and more

WION'S World Order - Talking Diplomacy event witnessed top experts and diplomats converge their ideas and thoughts on a range of issues. When it came to discussing 'Balancing growth and development', Brazilian ambassador to India André Aranha Correa do Lago said the need is to "change unsustainable patterns of development".

The Indonesian envoy, Sidharto Suryodipuro, said that his country is most vulnerable to climate change.

Eduardo Sánchez, Chargé D'affaires, Embassy of Spain, said that "quick transitions are needed to address change and new sources of wealth and income should be addressed".

Another pressing issue of global significance which saw great deliberations during the event was that of climate change.

Session two of the event saw diplomats and experts share views on climate energy and climate action plan.

Tunisian ambassador Nejmeddine Lakhal said the "world is witnessing first implications of climate change".

"Climate change is undeniable," opined Chargé d'affaires of the Republic of Madagascar.

#WIONWORLDORDER | Talking #Diplomacy Session 1: Balancing #growth and #environment Ambassador of Indonesia Sidharto Suryodipuro speaking at the WION World Order said that his country is most vulnerable to #ClimateChange @KBRI_NewDelhi pic.twitter.com/pBa5GfZxHi — WION (@WIONews) December 5, 2019

Ambassador of Tajikstan Sulton Rahimzoda said, "the water sector is the most affected due to climate change".

All this and much more was discussed at the WION World Order - Talking Diplomacy event.

The event marks an important milestone in the roadmap towards creating a strong and credible track-2 forum that will promote multilateralism and its allied benefits to counter the emerging trend of unilateralism, which threatens to become the new normal.