WION Iconic Tourism Summit: Kapil Mishra outlines plans to transform Delhi into international tourism hub

Kapil Mishra said Delhi is undergoing a transformation and called on the tourism industry to actively contribute to shaping the capital’s future as a global destination.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, who addressed the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday, credited Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for driving tourism growth across the country. The summit was presented by VFS Global in association with Red Hat Communications.

Mishra said Delhi is undergoing a transformation and called on the tourism industry to actively contribute to shaping the capital’s future as a global destination. He also invited ideas and suggestions to promote Delhi as an international tourism hub, noting that the government is looking at offering new and unique experiences to visitors.

Mishra also invited the industry to participate in the development of an iconic town hall as an experience centre, aimed at creating a distinctive attraction for tourists. During his address, he announced that Pitampura Haat would be transformed into a PM Unity Hub, while the Garden of Five Senses was also being revamped to make it more appealing to visitors.

While inviting stakeholders from the tourism industry to work with the government on the next phase of Delhi’s tourism growth, Mishra said, “Now is the time to come, sit, talk and plan.”

Mishra also highlighted Delhi’s diverse historical legacy, referring to the city’s Sikh history as well as figures and communities associated with its past, including Anangpal Tomar and the Jat community. He said memorials would be developed to recognise these aspects of Delhi’s history.

“In Delhi’s history, too, only one narrative was highlighted and told to the world. But Delhi also has a history of Sikh valour and Sikh sacrifice, a history of the Marathas, and a history of Jat bravery. Anangpal Tomar played a major role in the making of Delhi. And we are preparing to build memorials in Delhi for all these great figures It is Bharat’s culture that will make Bharat a superpower. Our civilisation will take us to every door and every home in the world,” said Mishra.

“Delhi is changing,” Mishra said, urging the tourism industry to be part of that transformation and “become a partner” in building the capital’s tourism ecosystem.

About WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026

The WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 brought together key voices from across the tourism ecosystem and the discussions panned around sector’s future, emerging opportunities, evolving trends and the challenges that could shape its growth in the years ahead. Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the chief guest, while Kapil Mishra was the guest of honour.