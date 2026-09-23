FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law; refers it to larger bench

Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law

Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85, won National Film Award for Sudani from Nigeria

Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85

Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September 23

Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

WION Iconic Tourism Summit: Kapil Mishra outlines plans to transform Delhi into international tourism hub

Kapil Mishra said Delhi is undergoing a transformation and called on the tourism industry to actively contribute to shaping the capital’s future as a global destination.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 02:52 PM IST

WION Iconic Tourism Summit: Kapil Mishra outlines plans to transform Delhi into international tourism hub
ICONIC tourism summit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, who addressed the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday, credited Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for driving tourism growth across the country. The summit was presented by VFS Global in association with Red Hat Communications.

Mishra said Delhi is undergoing a transformation and called on the tourism industry to actively contribute to shaping the capital’s future as a global destination. He also invited ideas and suggestions to promote Delhi as an international tourism hub, noting that the government is looking at offering new and unique experiences to visitors.

Mishra also invited the industry to participate in the development of an iconic town hall as an experience centre, aimed at creating a distinctive attraction for tourists. During his address, he announced that Pitampura Haat would be transformed into a PM Unity Hub, while the Garden of Five Senses was also being revamped to make it more appealing to visitors.

While inviting stakeholders from the tourism industry to work with the government on the next phase of Delhi’s tourism growth, Mishra said, “Now is the time to come, sit, talk and plan.”

Mishra also highlighted Delhi’s diverse historical legacy, referring to the city’s Sikh history as well as figures and communities associated with its past, including Anangpal Tomar and the Jat community. He said memorials would be developed to recognise these aspects of Delhi’s history.

“In Delhi’s history, too, only one narrative was highlighted and told to the world. But Delhi also has a history of Sikh valour and Sikh sacrifice, a history of the Marathas, and a history of Jat bravery. Anangpal Tomar played a major role in the making of Delhi. And we are preparing to build memorials in Delhi for all these great figures It is Bharat’s culture that will make Bharat a superpower. Our civilisation will take us to every door and every home in the world,” said Mishra.

“Delhi is changing,” Mishra said, urging the tourism industry to be part of that transformation and “become a partner” in building the capital’s tourism ecosystem.

About WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026

The WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 brought together key voices from across the tourism ecosystem and the discussions panned around sector’s future, emerging opportunities, evolving trends and the challenges that could shape its growth in the years ahead. Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the chief guest, while Kapil Mishra was the guest of honour.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What if CEC ignores other election commissioners? How can he be removed?
What if CEC ignores other election commissioners? Process of removal explained
Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law; refers it to larger bench
Supreme Court delivers split verdict on pleas challenging CEC appointment law
Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85, won National Film Award for Sudani from Nigeria
Veteran Malayalam actress Savithri Sreedharan dies at 85
Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September 23
Delhi sees earliest monsoon withdrawal in 23 years as rains retreat on September
After report of EC commissioners' objections to SIR, Rahul Gandhi intensifies attack on BJP, RSS and EC, says, 'vote chori is treason'
Rahul Gandhi intensifies attack on BJP, RSS and EC, says, 'vote chori is treason
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement