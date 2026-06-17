WION Health Pulse: India excels in reverse engineering, says Dr Shubnum Singh, praise for its volume and price advantage

At the WION Health Pulse Summit in New Delhi, healthcare experts highlighted India's growing role as the 'World's Pharmacy.'

WION Health Pulse on June 17 brought healthcare leaders, policymakers, innovators and industry experts together for a day-long summit exploring the future of healthcare and the forces reshaping global health systems.

The summit is mainly focusing on four major themes that are transforming healthcare globally: the economy of healthcare, technological innovation, geopolitics and the impact of climate change on health and wellness.

Through a series of discussions, the platform aims to encourage collaboration on emerging health technologies, address persistent healthcare inequalities and showcase India's growing role in providing solutions to global healthcare challenges.

The event mainly focused on the four key sessions:

1. India as the World's Pharmacy: Breaking health imperialism and emerging as a global hub for healthcare and medical tourism

2. Mental Health: The Invisible Pandemic: Breaking the taboos surrounding mental well-being

3. AI and Digital Health Integration: Examining how technology is transforming healthcare delivery

4. Cure Versus Care: Exploring India's strengths in traditional and alternative medicine

The opening session, 'India as the World's Pharmacy,' focused on India's expanding influence in pharmaceuticals, healthcare innovation and global health access.

Distinguished panel at the summit

The discussion was moderated by WION's Molly Gambhir and featured a distinguished panel featuring Dr Carlota Alonso, Founder and CEO of the European Institute for Healthcare Excellence (EIHE); Dr Shubnum Singh, Principal Advisor for Health Policy at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Advisor and Governing Council Member of the Health Sector Skills Council (HSSC); and Dr K Srinath Reddy, Founder and Former President of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Chancellor of the PHFI Institute of Public Health Sciences.

India's unique strength in the pharmaceutical sector

During the session, Dr Shubnum Singh highlighted India's unique strengths in the pharmaceutical sector, particularly its ability to innovate through reverse engineering and large-scale production. 'India excels in reverse engineering,' he said, adding that the country's scale and cost competitiveness give it a significant advantage globally.

'Since we have the volume advantage and have the price advantage, India has a place on the global stage,' Dr Singh added.

At the same time, he pointed out challenges within the domestic healthcare system, noting that nearly two-thirds of the country's population still lacks adequate access to quality primary healthcare services.

India's growing importance in global healthcare

Dr Carlota Alonso emphasised India's growing importance in the global healthcare ecosystem, citing the country's expertise, leadership and innovation capabilities.

'India has a lot of advantages in comparison with other countries because of its expertise and leadership,' she said.

She further underlined India's strategic position in shaping the future of healthcare innovation. 'India sits at a very advantageous platform because of the digital strength, the manufacturing strength and the medical capacities,' Dr Alonso remarked.

Lessons learned from the pandemic

Reflecting on lessons learned from the global pandemic, Dr K Srinath Reddy stressed the importance of self-reliance in healthcare and pharmaceutical production. 'Covid brought us the lesson home that taught us the lesson to become self-reliant,' he said.

Dr Reddy also commented on changing global economic dynamics, noting that growing protectionism and shifts in international aid policies could reshape global healthcare partnerships in the years going forward.

The discussion highlighted how India's combination of pharmaceutical manufacturing excellence, digital health capabilities, skilled workforce and medical expertise is positioning the country as a critical contributor to global healthcare solutions.

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, speakers agreed that India has a unique opportunity to play a leading role in improving access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare worldwide