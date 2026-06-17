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WION Health Pulse: Expert praises India for healthcare innovation and medical capacities

At the WION Health Summit in New Delhi, healthcare experts highlighted India's growing role as a global healthcare and pharmaceutical leader.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 02:04 PM IST

WION Health Pulse: Expert praises India for healthcare innovation and medical capacities
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The WION Health Summit started in New Delhi with a thought-provoking discussion on India's rising influence in global healthcare. The inaugural session, titled 'India – The World's Pharmacy,' brought together healthcare leaders, policymakers and industry experts to examine how India is strengthening its position as a global hub for pharmaceuticals, healthcare services and digital innovation.

The session was moderated by Molly Gambhir and other distinguished speakers, including Dr. Carlota Alonso, Founder and CEO of the European Institute for Healthcare Excellence (EIHE); Dr. Shubnum Singh, Principal Advisor for Health Policy at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Governing Council Member of the Health Sector Skills Council (HSSC); and Dr K. Srinath Reddy, Founder and Former President of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Chancellor of the PHFI Institute of Public Health Sciences.

During the discussion, Dr Alonso emphasised India's unique strengths in the current global healthcare ecosystem. She highlighted the country's growing capabilities in digital technology, pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical expertise, noting that these factors place India in a highly advantageous position to contribute to the future of healthcare worldwide.

A key focus of the conversation was on the role of digital innovation in transforming healthcare delivery. Panellists discussed how advancements in areas such as digital health records, telemedicine and artificial intelligence are helping improve healthcare access and outcomes. The discussion noted that India's rapidly evolving digital infrastructure, supported by a skilled workforce, is creating scalable healthcare solutions that have the potential to benefit populations far beyond its borders.

The discussion also explored India's well-established reputation as the 'pharmacy of the world.' Experts pointed to the country's extensive pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and its crucial role in supplying affordable medicines and vaccines to nations across the globe. India's strong manufacturing base, they said, continues to play a vital role in supporting healthcare systems worldwide.

Looking ahead, the panel examined opportunities to further strengthen India's position as a trusted global healthcare partner. As demand for affordable, high-quality healthcare solutions continues to grow, India is well-positioned to meet emerging needs through innovation, expertise and large-scale production capabilities.

The session concluded with a broader conversation about the future of healthcare and the importance of collaboration among governments, healthcare providers, technology innovators and industry leaders. Speakers in the summit agreed that India's combination of medical expertise, manufacturing excellence and technological innovation makes it a key player in shaping the future of global health.

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