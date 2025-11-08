Winter session of Parliament to be held from December 1 to 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday approved the Union Government's proposal to convene the Winter Session of Parliament from December 1 to December 19.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, tweets, "The President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Winter Session of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business). Looking forward to a constructive & meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy & serves the aspirations of the people," Kiren Rijiju wrote on 'X'.

The Monsoon session of Parliament, which commenced on July 21, culminated on August 21, a day ahead of its scheduled end, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die. The session consisted of 21 sittings, spread over 32 days.The session was marred by continuous disruptions over the opposition's demand for a discussion on the Special Summary Revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar. Due to repeated adjournments, the productivity of the Lok Sabha was approximately 31 per cent, while that of the Rajya Sabha stood at around 39 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, 14 Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha during the session, while 12 Bills were passed by the lower house and 15 by the upper house." In total, 15 Bills received approval from both Houses of Parliament, and one Bill was withdrawn from the Lok Sabha," the release stated.

The session also featured a special discussion on India's decisive and successful counter-terrorism operation, 'Operation Sindoor,' conducted in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The discussion took place in the Lok Sabha on July 28-29, and in the Rajya Sabha on July 29-30.

