Bobby Deol breaks silence on his limited screen time in Animal: 'I wish I had more scenes but...'

Delhi-NCR news: Noida woman put under ‘digital arrest’, duped over Rs 11 lakh

Animal box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to roar, crosses Rs 200-crore mark in India

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023: Counting of votes today, three-way fight between MNF, ZPM, Congress

Winter session of Parliament starts from today; Know key agendas

Winter session of Parliament starts from today; Know key agendas

Pralhad Joshi, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, will preside over the meeting, with the anticipation of senior leaders' attendance, notably including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

Prominent BJP figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, are expected to attend a crucial meeting this Saturday. This precedes the upcoming winter session of Parliament, set to run from December 4 to December 22, comprising 15 sittings over 19 days.

The session holds significant weight, especially with the imminent disclosure of the results from five state assembly elections: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana, expected to influence key discussions and bill passage.

The government has outlined 18 Bills for consideration, notably extensions of the women's reservation law to Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, and proposals to replace existing criminal laws. Additionally, there's a bill seeking approval for adjustments to the Centre’s ₹35 trillion spending programme in the current fiscal year.

A matter of contention involves the Ethics Committee's recommendation to expel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, related to the alleged cash-for-queries scandal, which faces opposition within the committee from members of the Opposition.

Another crucial bill revolves around the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, previously deferred due to resistance.

There's also a proposal to raise the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's strength to 114 to ensure representation for various groups, including Kashmiri migrants, displaced individuals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and Scheduled Tribes.

Moreover, the session will address three significant bills aiming to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Evidence Act, following recent endorsements from the standing committee on Home.

This session holds added significance as it takes place in the newly inaugurated Parliament building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled this modern complex in September, a cornerstone of the government's initiative to modernize New Delhi's architectural landscape. The building, with a seating capacity of 1,272 across two chambers, represents a technological leap forward from the old structure, marking a $2.4 billion initiative.

