Winter Session Day 3: Disruption likely as Government-Opposition lock horns over MPs' suspension

Today is the third day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament which is likely to witness the disruption of proceedings over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for their alleged misconduct during the last Monsoon Session held in August.

Yesterday, 16 Opposition parties including the Congress met with Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to push back the suspension order of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the entire Winter Session. The Opposition MPs were suspended by the House for exhibiting unruly behaviour during the Monsoon Session.

With their request not being granted the Opposition parties walked out of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and have since been protesting at the Gandhi statue and raising slogans against the government. The suspended MPs would also sit outside Gandhi's statue starting Wednesday morning in protest.

The government insists that the Opposition parties should apologise to the House, the Chair and the country for the unruly behaviour of the suspended MPs. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal defended the Chair's decision to suspend the Opposition members and condemned the behaviour of the members during the Monsoon Session.

But the Opposition has categorically refused to apologise and alleged a political agenda behind the 'unconstitutional action' against the 12 MPs. Rajya Sabha MP and Communist Party of India leader Binoy Viswam on Tuesday asserted that no one will apologise to the government for their alleged 'misconduct' in the Parliament.

The 25-day Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday amid protests and sloganeering by the Opposition, who wanted discussion around the Farm Laws Repeal Bill.