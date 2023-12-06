Headlines

India

Winter Session 2023 Day 3: Gaurav Gogoi demands discussion on Manipur violence, says 'urgent need to...'

The Lok Sabha will further discuss the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on the third day of the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and demanded a discussion on the ethnic violence in Manipur amid claims from the state and central leadership that Manipur is inching towards peace and normalcy.

"There is an urgent need to review the current situation and discuss the roadmap for bringing back peace and normalcy in the region," Gogoi said in his notice.

The Congress MP stated that a firing incident was reported in Manipur's Tengnoupal on Monday, after which the Assam Rifles initiated an operation in the area, following which, 13 bodies were recovered in Tengnoupal district.

Gogoi said that as per the official source, the deceased individuals in the Leithu area did not seem to be residents, suggesting that they may have come from elsewhere and engaged in a firefight with another group.

"The ethnic violence in the state had already claimed at least 175 lives since May 2023," the Congress MP said.

Recently, in a conversation with ANI, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, said that "peace talk" is taking place in Manipur and different communities are interacting with one another under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"In the last 2-3 months except for a small incident, no major incident has taken place. Normalcy has almost been restored and it is restoring very fast. In the meantime, peace talks are taking place and interactions are ongoing within the communities under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah. I hope we will achieve a solution very soon," Biren Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will further discuss the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on the third day of the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

Both these Bills were moved in the Lower House on Tuesday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for consideration and passage.

In addition to that, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha to establish a Central Tribal University in Telangana.

Moreover, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement showing Supplementary Demands for Grants - First Batch for 2023-24 and Demands for Excess Grants for 2020-2021.

Union State Minister of Textiles, Darshana Jardosh will pass a motion for the members of the House to elect two members from amongst themselves to serve as members of the National Jute Board.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Commerce on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations contained in the 172nd Report of the Committee on Promotion and Regulation of E-Commerce in India.

Parkash will also make a statement on the status of the implementation of the recommendations contained in the 180th Report of the Standing Committee on Commerce on Demands for Grants (2023-24) about the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will make a statement on the recommendations contained in the 375th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) about the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

PP Chaudhary and Queen Oja will present the Twenty-fifth Report of the Committee on External Affairs on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations contained in the Twentieth Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for the year 2023-24.

Rama Devi and Chhatar Singh Darbar will make statements to the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.

Kirit Solanki and Prince Raj will lay on the table the Study Visit Report of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to Havelock Island, Port Blair, Mahabalipuram and Mumbai from August 24 to August 29.

Jitendra Singh for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Danve Raosaheb Dadarao for Ministry of Railways; and Ministry of Coal; Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Anupriya Singh Patel for Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Darshana Vikram Jardosh for Ministry of Textiles; Som Parkash for Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Devusinh Chauhan for Ministry of Communications will be laying papers on the Table. 

