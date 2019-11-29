Trending#

Winter season to be warmer than normal, says IMD

The forecast indicates that the average minimum temperatures from December to January are likely to be warmer than average over most parts of the country


Representational image. Photo: Salman Ansari/DNA

Abhishek Sharma

DNA webdesk

Nov 29, 2019

The upcoming winter season is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on Friday.

The forecast indicates that the average minimum temperatures from December to January are likely to be warmer than average over most parts of the country except over the northernmost parts of India. Minimum temperatures over most parts of central and peninsular India are likely to be warmer than normal, said the statement.

As several parts of the Himalayan mountains in Himachal Pradesh received snowfall recently, a drop in temperature was recorded in the region.