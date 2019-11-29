Winter season to be warmer than normal, says IMD

The upcoming winter season is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on Friday.

The forecast indicates that the average minimum temperatures from December to January are likely to be warmer than average over most parts of the country except over the northernmost parts of India. Minimum temperatures over most parts of central and peninsular India are likely to be warmer than normal, said the statement.

India Meteorological Department (IMD): The upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northern most parts of India, indicating a warmer winter season over the country. pic.twitter.com/UGHK5aCELH — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

As several parts of the Himalayan mountains in Himachal Pradesh received snowfall recently, a drop in temperature was recorded in the region.