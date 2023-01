Winter holidays in all Punjab schools extended till January 8 (file photo)

The Punjab government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools till January 8, 2023. Earlier, all schools in the state were supposed to be opened on Monday, January 2.

The schools would now open on January 9, 2023, state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has said, ANI reported.

READ | Why is Jain community protesting at India Gate in Delhi?