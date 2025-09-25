Unusually cold winter ahead for Delhi-NCR? How La Niña could bring North India’s coldest season in years, all you need to know

Brace up Delhites, now when monsoon mayhem is disappearing slowly, winters ahead are expected to be the harshest this year. The phenomenon called La Niña is expected to severly affect the winters in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Brace up Delhites, now when monsoon mayhem is disappearing slowly, winters ahead are expected to be the harshest this year. The phenomenon called La Niña is expected to severly affect the winters in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. The temperature from December 2025 to February 2026, may drop several degrees below the normal temperature, with dense fog and cold waves.

As per latest IMD data prediction, La Niña phenomenomm will lead to the intensity of the fog disrupting the daily life in North India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also a issued a ‘La Niña Watch' warning. Delhites are likely to experience chill breeze, causing several health complications, especially the respiratory related diseases.

As per experts, January 2026 is expected to be of the coldest months in recent history. This winter season, temperatures could potentially drop to 2–3° celsius.

What is La Niña?

La Niña means Little Girl in Spanish, and is climate phenomenon, responsible for cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, as it makes winds strong, pushing more warm water toward Asia. La Nina is part of the larger El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle.

While El Niño phenomenon brings warmer ocean temperatures, La Niña affects global weather patterns, including monsoons, winter temperatures, and storm tracks. La Niña leads to colder and wetter winters in parts of Asia, including India, especially northern and north-western regions.

La Niña is expected to set in by late 2025 and could lead to cold waves in Indo-Gangetic plain, and more intense western disturbances that bring rain and snow to the Himalayas and cold waves in Northern region.