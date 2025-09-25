Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI announces India Test squad for West Indies series, Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain, no place for Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur; Jasprit Bumrah...

Navratri 2025: How Garba and Dandiya can be turned into best workout routine to boost your fitness

Sharvari Wagh’s Daily Diet Revealed: Apple cider vinegar, balanced breakfast, healthy green juice, more

OG movie review: Pawan Kalyan kills, slays, causes mayhem in impressively stylish gangsta flick, Emraan Hashmi gets perfect Telugu debut as villain

Unusually cold winter ahead for Delhi-NCR? How La Niña could bring North India’s coldest season in years, all you need to know

THIS company of Ratan Tata loses Rs 238616600000, suffers big losses due to…; here’s what we know

BIG shock for Netanyahu and Trump as Iran receives Russian MiG-29 jets, announces upcoming delivery of...

'Gen Z Revolution' in Leh: Were joblessness, broken statehood promises behind Ladakh unrest?

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s power-packed core workout routine, from kettlebell swing to yoga wheel

SHOCKING VIDEO: Noida Uber driver pulls out rod to attack women passengers after verbal abuse, says, 'tujhe maarke toh jail...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bill Gates reveals how IIT engineers transformed Microsoft amid Trump’s $100K H-1B fee hike, will he hire from India now?

Bill Gates reveals how IIT engineers helped Microsoft amid Trump’s visa fee hike

BCCI announces India Test squad for West Indies series, Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain, no place for Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur; Jasprit Bumrah...

BCCI announces India Test squad for West Indies series, Ravindra Jadeja named vi

Navratri 2025: How Garba and Dandiya can be turned into best workout routine to boost your fitness

Navratri 2025: How Garba and Dandiya can be turned into best workout routine...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Unusually cold winter ahead for Delhi-NCR? How La Niña could bring North India’s coldest season in years, all you need to know

Brace up Delhites, now when monsoon mayhem is disappearing slowly, winters ahead are expected to be the harshest this year. The phenomenon called La Niña is expected to severly affect the winters in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 02:33 PM IST

Unusually cold winter ahead for Delhi-NCR? How La Niña could bring North India’s coldest season in years, all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Brace up Delhites, now when monsoon mayhem is disappearing slowly, winters ahead are expected to be the harshest this year. The phenomenon called La Niña is expected to severly affect the winters in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. The temperature from December 2025 to February 2026, may drop several degrees below the normal temperature, with dense fog and cold waves.  

As per latest IMD data prediction, La Niña phenomenomm will lead to the intensity of the fog disrupting the daily life in North India.  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also a issued a ‘La Niña Watch' warning. Delhites are likely to experience chill breeze, causing several health complications, especially the respiratory related diseases. 

As per experts, January 2026 is expected to be of the coldest months in recent history. This winter season, temperatures could potentially drop to 2–3° celsius.

What is La Niña?

La Niña means Little Girl in Spanish, and is climate phenomenon, responsible for cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, as it makes winds strong, pushing more warm water toward Asia. La Nina is part of the larger El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle.

While El Niño phenomenon brings warmer ocean temperatures, La Niña affects global weather patterns, including monsoons, winter temperatures, and storm tracks. La Niña leads to colder and wetter winters in parts of Asia, including India, especially northern and north-western regions. 

La Niña is expected to set in by late 2025 and could lead to cold waves in Indo-Gangetic plain, and more intense western disturbances that bring rain and snow to the Himalayas and cold waves in Northern region.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Zoho? Not Microsoft or Google, Ashwini Vaishnaw uses 'Swadeshi' platform instead for…, it’s owned by…
What is Zoho? Not Microsoft or Google, Ashwini Vaishnaw uses 'Swadeshi' platform
Viral video: As Pawan Kalyan’s OG releases, theatres ensure safety measures to avoid Pushpa 2 fiasco, install…
As Pawan Kalyan’s OG releases, theatres ensure safety measures to avoid..
THIS Ratan Tata-owned company sets up India' first overseas defence manufacturing unit
THIS Ratan Tata-owned defence company sets up manufacturing unit in Morocco
Navratri 2025 Celebrations in Delhi-NCR: Bollywood-inspired dandiya, garba nights you can’t miss
Navratri 2025 Celebrations in Delhi-NCR: Bollywood-inspired dandiya, garba night
THIS star cricketer returns as President of cricket association after 6 years, he is...
THIS star cricketer returns as President of cricket association after 6 years, h
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE