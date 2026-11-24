After rounds of negotiations, Akhilesh Yadav has hinted at an early seat-sharing understanding with Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, calling the first 26 seats a 'winning start' for the alliance.

Calling the initial understanding over 26 constituency seats a ‘winning start’, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence in his party's alliance with the Congress party ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In his latest post on X, Akhilesh indicated that negotiations between the two INDI Alliance partners are moving in the right direction. ''The winning start has been made with the first ‘26 seats’ Working together wisely, things will move forward,'' he wrote.

SP-Congress seat-sharing talks continue ahead of 2027 UP polls

The latest remarks from the SP chief came amid ongoing discussions over the seat-sharing formula for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. However, the final agreement between both parties are yet to be announced officially.

जीतनेवाली पहली ‘26 सीटों’ से हुई है शुरुआत मिलजुलकर समझदारी से और आगे बढ़ेगी बात — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 24, 2026

Earlier today, Akhilesh Yadav revealed that senior leaders entrusted with the negotiations were actively engaged in discussions. ''Regarding the ongoing discussions, our party's senior leaders, along with those entrusted by the party to handle these talks are currently engaged in the process. What exactly is being discussed? How many seats are being agreed upon, and how many could the other party potentially win? These matters are under consideration, so it is difficult to say anything definitive right now. Alliances are formed with the sole objective of winning, the purpose of an alliance is victory,'' the SP chief told reporters.

How SP and Congress performed in 2022 and 2024 elections

In the 2022 Assembly elections, both parties contested separately, where the Samajwadi Party won 111 seats while the Congress party clinched just two seats out of 399 contested.

Two years later, both parties again came together under the INDI Alliance banner, where SP won 37 seats out of 62 seats contested, while Congress won just six of the 17 fielded candidates.