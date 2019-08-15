Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to get Vir Chakra today

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan for almost 60 hours after India’s airstrike on Balakot in February earlier this year, will be conferred with Vir Chakra on the 73rd Independence Day.

Other than Abhinandan, IAF Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal will be honoured with Yudh Seva Medal for her role as a fighter controller during the February 27 aerial conflict between India and Pakistan.

Both Abhinandan and Minty had displayed exemplary bravery during the aerial conflict that occured after India carried out the Balakot airstrike to avenge the terror attack on more than 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama.

The Indian Air Force had earlier lauded Abhinandan, as a MiG-21 Bison piloted by him shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet during aerial combat in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

Taking to social media, the IAF shared a poem by Bipin Allahabadi in Hindi which said “not everybody could do what Abhinandan did”.

The Ministry of External Affairs had confirmed that there are witness accounts as well as electronic evidence of IAF’s MiG-21 shooting down Pakistan’s F-16 jet during the dogfight.