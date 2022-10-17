‘Winds favoring AAP, people of Gujarat have decided to oust BJP’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed a rally in Gujarat on October 16 and said that the people of Gujarat have made up their minds about ousting the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), and have decided to give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance.

Addressing a gathering in the Bhavnagar area of Gujarat, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that the winds of change are blowing in the favour of AAP and have transformed into a storm. Apart from BJP, the CM also took potshots at the opposition party Congress.

Lashing out against Congress, the Chief Minister said that the party is vociferously raising the issue of change in Gujarat but this party has been reduced to ‘MLA Exchange Party’ as most of its MLAs are being poached by other parties.

Bhagwant Mann further slammed the BJP for the condition of the common man in Gujarat and said that the saffron party is responsible for plundering the wealth of the people. The Punjab CM further said that the people of Gujarat are confronting the same problems as were witnessed in Punjab prior to the 2022 polls.

The comedian-turned-AAP leader said that Gujarat is facing a severe agriculture crisis, schools and hospitals are in shambles and the situation of roads are in a pitiable situation. He further said that these problems can only be fixed if AAP comes to power in the state.

Listing the several path-breaking initiatives of the Aam Aadmi Government in Punjab, the Chief Minister said that from July 1 onwards the Punjab government has provided 600 units of free power to people in every billing cycle.

Similarly, CM Mann said that his government is against the exploitative contractual system of jobs due to which they had started process of regularising services of more than 30,000 contractual employees in the state.

Earlier, Bhagwant Mann had also launched a helpline to tackle corruption in the state and to put those responsible behind bars. He further said that only an honest government can take such path-breaking and pro-people initiatives.

READ | ‘Khatam, tata, goodbye’: BJP’s animated video mocking Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra goes viral, Congress responds