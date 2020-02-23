Headlines

Wind brings down makeshift entry gate at Motera stadium ahead of Trump visit

The makeshift entry gate was made of welded steel rods and covered in flex banners

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 23, 2020, 04:53 PM IST

A makeshift VVIP entry gate at the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera collapsed on Sunday morning, a day ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad.

The gate collapsed due to strong winds in the area. A bystander recorded the entire event and it was subsequently broadcasted in local television channels.

No one was injured in the incident.

The makeshift entry gate was made of welded steel rods and covered in flex banners, PTI reported.

"The (VVIP) entry gate collapsed when fabrication work was going on. It was not a major incident. No one was injured in the incident,"  PTI quoted the Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ajay Tomar as saying.

Another official reported that a portion of another makeshift gate structure at the stadium's main entrance also collapsed due to gusty winds.

No one was injured in both the incidents and work was underway to put the structure back in place, the official added.

The US President will reach Gujarat's Ahmedabad in an Air Force One flight at around 11 AM on February 24. Trump will be personally received by PM Modi and they will continue to a roadshow by the two leaders to Motera Stadium. A stopover at Sabarmati Ashram will also take place during this roadshow where they will spend 15 minutes. 

A grand public event, 'Namaste Trump', will be organised to welcome him in a newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in the city, which is likely to be attended by more than 1.10 lakh people. The 'Namaste Trump' event is being organised by the Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti, which will decide everything from the details of the event to the list of invitees.

Trump will visit Ahmedabad-Agra-New Delhi in his two-day visit with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and his son in law Jared Kushner.

Security arrangements are being tightened ahead of his high-profile, highly-publicised visit.

Ahead of his visit, a company of the United States Air Force has arrived in Ahmedabad to review security arrangements for the American president. Meanwhile, US Secret Service agents have already arrived in the city and are coordinating with officials of Indian intelligence agencies to ensure proper security. The innermost layer of security will be handled by the US Secret Service, while India's National Security Guard (NSG) will handle the second layer of security.

