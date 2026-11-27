Centre expands crackdown on Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation, empowers states and UTs under UAPA to freeze funds and restrict access to properties linked to IRF.

Centre has expanded its crackdown on Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), empowering state governments and Union Territory administrations to freeze funds and restrict access to properties linked to organisation. Move comes days after home ministry extended a five-year ban on IRF.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, Centre has delegated these powers to states and UTs under Section 42 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"The Central Government hereby directs that all powers exercisable by it under sections 7 and 8 of UAPA shall also be exercised by state governments and Union territory administrations in relation to above said unlawful association,” notification said.

Notification also refers to Centre's November 13 declaration of IRF as an unlawful association under UAPA. "In exercise of powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), Central Government has declared Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), as an unlawful association vide notification number, S.O. 6182(E), dated 13th November"

What Section 7 of UAPA allows

Section 7 of UAPA empowers government to prohibit use of funds belonging to an association declared unlawful. It allows authorities to issue a written order barring anyone holding money, securities or credits being used, or intended to be used, for association from paying, transferring or otherwise dealing with them without government's written permission.

A government-appointed gazetted officer can also be authorised to inspect person's premises, examine records and investigate financial transactions suspected to be linked to unlawful association.

What Section 8 of UAPA allows

Section 8, meanwhile, empowers government to notify any place, including a house, building or part of it, a tent or a vessel, that it believes is being used for purposes of an unlawful association.

Following such a notification, district magistrate can prepare an inventory of movable property at premises and prohibit use of articles suspected to be connected with association. Magistrate can also restrict entry into notified premises by people who were not residents there when notification was issued. Police officers of at least rank of sub-inspector can search people entering or found at premises.

Why move matters

By delegating powers under Section 42, the Centre has ensured that action against IRF is not limited to central agencies alone. States and UTs can now directly freeze funds and seal properties linked to organisation without waiting for central directions.

Move is seen as a significant step to tighten financial and operational squeeze on IRF, which has been under scrutiny for years.

IRF was first banned in 2016. Ban has been extended repeatedly since then. Latest five-year extension was notified on November 13, paving way for Thursday's notification empowering states.

With states now empowered, authorities are expected to step up action against any properties, funds or activities linked to IRF across country.