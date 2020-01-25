'Will you take Mehbooba Mufti to Ayodhya?': Sanjay Raut's comeback to BJP questioning Uddhav's visit

Veteran Shiv Sena leader on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for questioning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's upcoming visit to Ayodhya. The BJP had mocked Udhhav's visit and asked if Shiv Sena will be taking former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Ayodhya, too. In reference to this, Raut today, in turn, asked the BJP if they will be taking former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to Ayodhya.

Notably, Sanjay Raut had on Saturday announced that Uddhav Thackeray will be making a visit to Ayodhya, his first after becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on March 7, 2020, to mark 100 days in power. "On the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram", the Shiv Sena spokesperson had said on January 22.

It was called "Ayodhya mein jallosh!"

Raut added that alliance ministers such as those of Congress and NCP may join Uddhav on his visit. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28, 2019.