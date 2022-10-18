Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Will you hand over Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed to India? Pakistan asked at Interpol meet; FIA chief puts finger on lips

Mohsin Butt stayed mum and walked away even as media persons fired a volley of questions at the top Pakistani officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Will you hand over Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed to India? Pakistan asked at Interpol meet; FIA chief puts finger on lips
Chief of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency Mohsin Butt at Interpol meeting

Chief of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency Mohsin Butt chose to remain silent when confronted with questions from the media in Delhi on Tuesday about handing over to India Dawood Ibrahim and other fugitive terrorists suspected to be safely cocooned in his country.

Butt, who is in the national capital to attend the 90th General Assembly of Interpol, apparently avoided, till the last minute, entering the plenary hall at the Pragati Maidan, the event venue that was swarming with reporters looking for a statement from him on the whereabouts of the most-wanted terrorists.

The officer, who is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation, preferred to stay in the dining hall, where lunch was organised, and entered the venue just before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was announced.

Once Prime Minister Modi's address was over, he was surrounded by reporters who wanted to know about the location of the 1993 Mumbai blast mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, and asked when he and other terrorists wanted by India like Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar and 9/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed will be handed over.

Butt stayed mum and walked away even as media persons fired a volley of questions at the top Pakistani officer. He, in fact, raised a finger to his lips in response. 

He was appointed as the director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which is also the National Central Bureau of Pakistan to coordinate with Interpol in July this year.

Both underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim and alleged 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed are designated as terrorists ‘most wanted’ by Indian security agencies and are believed to be living in Pakistan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics
Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month, check state-wise list
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.