Union Home Minister Amit Shah triggered a language controversy on Thursday when he said that time is not far when English-speaking people would themselves feel ashamed.

Will you feel ashamed for speaking English? This issue has taken a political hue as Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have exchanged barbs on it. Shah kickstarted the controversy on Thursday when he said in a programme that time is not far when English-speaking people would themselves feel ashamed. Amit Shah's comments, made at a Hindi book's launch, followed a co-speaker's concerns over the perceived threat to Hindi and differences within people over its use.

Amit Shah triggers controversy

He said, "Mark my words, there is no crisis. In the coming years, such an Indian society is soon going to become a reality in which English-speaking people would themselves feel ashamed." Emphasising Hindi's role as a uniting factor in the country, the Home Minister said that the half-baked knowledge acquired through foreign languages cannot lead to a complete understanding of Indian culture, history and religion.

Rahul Gandhi backs English

It became a political row when Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday advocated English as a means for the underprivileged to get jobs and move ahead in life, a remark that targets the BJP-RSS for what he calls their aversion to the colonial-era official language. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote in a post, "In today's world, English is as important as your mother tongue - because it will provide employment and boost your confidence."

Rahul Gandhi: English is not a shame

The Congress MP added, "English is not a dam, it is a bridge. English is not a shame, it is power. English is not a chain - it is a tool to break the chains." Rahul Gandhi also slammed leaders from the BJP, whose own wards speak English and study abroad, while the latter dissuade the masses in India from using English. The Gandhi scion said, "The BJP-RSS don't want poor kids of India to learn English - because they don't want you to ask questions, move ahead, and become equal. In today's world, English is as important as your mother tongue - because it will provide employment and boost your confidence."

Rahul: BJP leaders' children study at foreign universities

LoP Rahul Gandhi's message on social media also carried a short video with some young men and a list of Union Ministers whose children study in foreign universities, including the University of Pennsylvania, Yale University, Warwick University, Oxford University, Tufts University and the University of London.

LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on valuing Indian languages also carried a powerful message against the alleged imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu. “Every language of India has soul, culture, and knowledge. We have to cherish them, and at the same time, teach English to every child. This is the path to an India that competes with the world, that gives every child an equal opportunity,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from IANS)