'Will you dig my courtroom...': Gauhati High Court slams demolition of houses as punishment for crimes

The bulldozing of houses is not provided under any criminal now even in the case of a "very serious matter", the Gauhati High Court observed on Thursday.

Chief Justice RM Chhaya made the observation after taking suo motu note of the demolition of the house of a man accused of arson at a police station in Nagaon. On May 21, the Batadrava Police Station was set afire by a mob that had been protesting the custodial death of a fish trader.

A day later, the district bulldozed six houses, including the victim. They claimed they were searching for weapons and drugs hidden under the houses.

Making a strong observation, he said, "Tomorrow if you need something, you will dig up my courtroom".

He said nobody is safe if anybody's house can be pulled down under the guise of investigation.

The Chief Justice also raised apprehension on the recovery of a 0.9 mm pistol after demolishing the house. They said it could very well be planted.

He also stressed the need for warrants even if one is searching the house.

He said the law and order words are used together, and the way the authorities have acted should be the way law and order are controlled.

Raging the properties of those accused of rioting has become a norm in many states, including UP and MP.

With inputs from PTI