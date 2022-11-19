Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Will you dig my courtroom...': Gauhati High Court slams demolition of houses as punishment for crimes

He said nobody is safe if anybody's house can be pulled down under the guise of investigation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 07:17 AM IST

'Will you dig my courtroom...': Gauhati High Court slams demolition of houses as punishment for crimes
Assam: The Chief Justice also raised apprehension on the recovery of a 0.9 mm pistol

The bulldozing of houses is not provided under any criminal now even in the case of a "very serious matter", the Gauhati High Court observed on Thursday. 

Chief Justice RM Chhaya made the observation after taking suo motu note of the demolition of the house of a man accused of arson at a police station in Nagaon. On May 21, the Batadrava Police Station was set afire by a mob that had been protesting the custodial death of a fish trader. 

A day later, the district bulldozed six houses, including the victim. They claimed they were searching for weapons and drugs hidden under the houses. 

Making a strong observation, he said, "Tomorrow if you need something, you will dig up my courtroom".

He said nobody is safe if anybody's house can be pulled down under the guise of investigation. 

The Chief Justice also raised apprehension on the recovery of a 0.9 mm pistol after demolishing the house. They said it could very well be planted. 

He also stressed the need for warrants even if one is searching the house. 

Assam: How a WhatsApp tip led to solving 13-year-old's rape and murder case

He said the law and order words are used together, and the way the authorities have acted should be the way law and order are controlled.

Raging the properties of those accused of rioting has become a norm in many states, including UP and MP. 

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.