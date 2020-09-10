Will world's second COVID-19 vaccine be developed by end of 2020? AstraZeneca confident despite pause in human trials

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on Wednesday said that COVID-19 vaccine developed by the company will be ready by the end of 2020 or early 2021 despite the pause in clinical trials.

"We could still have a vaccine by the end of this year, early next year," Soriot said at an event hosted by the Tortoise media group, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

According to the CEO, it is common to have such pauses in trials. The only difference is that usually, the whole world is not watching."Even so, I still think we are on track for having a set of data that we would submit before the end of the year [for regulatory approval]," he added.

According to a report in Financial Times, AstraZeneca might resume clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine early next week.

It is to be noted that earlier this week the UK-Swedish company reportedly froze the trials after discovering that one participant was sick with transverse myelitis.

Earlier, Serum Institue of India (SII) has put on hold trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine produced by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca following a notice issued by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday said it has paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study participant.

At present, SII was progressing the second and third-phase studies of the vaccine candidate at 17 trial sites.

The drugs regulator had in August given Serum approval to run Phase II/III clinical trials on the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate to determine its safety and immunogenicity.

The study is testing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford researchers at various sites, including the United Kingdom, where the illness was reported.

The nature of the case and when it happened were not detailed, although the participant is expected to recover, according to Stat News, which first reported the trial was halted due to a "suspected serious adverse reaction." The U.S. Food and Drug Administration defines that as an adverse event in which evidence suggests a possible relationship to the drug being tested.

The suspension of the trial has impacted other AstraZeneca vaccine trials - as well as clinical trials being conducted by other vaccine makers.

It must be noted that Russia has already developed the world's first COVID-19 vaccine. Moreover, the Russian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine has been produced for civilian circulation.

The supplies of the medication to the Russian regions are expected soon, the Health Ministry told reporters, reports Tass news agency.

"The first batch of the vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus infection, Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry passed the required quality tests and was produced for civilian circulation.

"In the near future, the supplies of the first batches of the vaccine to the regions are expected," the ministry said.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko earlier explained that civilian production at this stage meant vaccination of citizens from the risk groups, mainly teachers and doctors.