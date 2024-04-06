Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This influencer failed as singer, earned Rs 150 per day, later became India's richest YouTuber, his net worth is...

IMD issues heatwave alert in several parts of India for next 2 days, check state-wise forecast here

'Will women sit back if...' CM Mamata accuses NIA officials of attacking villagers in Bengal

BJP President JP Nadda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From sniper shooting to lifting rocks, Pakistan cricketers go through military-style training ahead of T20 WC

'Gamechanger': Yuvraj Singh roots for this star player for T20 World Cup 2024, it's not Gill, Jaiswal, Pant

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

8 most colorful insects on Earth

10 foods to increase good cholesterol levels naturally 

Bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli most times in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Makers of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 announce release window with new poster, excited fans ask, 'what's the date?'

This film revived Rajesh Khanna's career, forced senior citizens to change their wills, caused controversy when...

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan refused to work in this film; it earned Rs 150 crore

HomeIndia

India

'Will women sit back if...' CM Mamata accuses NIA officials of attacking villagers in Bengal

The NIA on Saturday arrested two key conspirators in a 2022 blast case amid an attack on the probe agency's team by a crowd in East Medinipore district, an official said.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 07:03 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused NIA officials of attacking villagers at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district and said not the other way round. Claiming that officials of the central probe agency had barged into several houses in the early hours over an incident of "bursting of crackers in 2022", she defended the villagers' response as self-defence. 

"The attack was not perpetrated by the women of Bhupatinagar, but rather by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team," she said at an election rally in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat. "Will the women sit back if they (NIA) go to their houses at night or they will try to defend themselves?" she asked.

The NIA on Saturday arrested two key conspirators in a 2022 blast case amid an attack on the probe agency's team by a crowd in East Medinipore district, an official said. An NIA officer was injured and a vehicle belonging to the probe agency was damaged in the attack, a spokesperson of the federal investigating agency said. 

Later, the NIA team lodged a complaint at Bhupatinagar police station, an official said. Alleging a political motive in the NIA action and an attempt to intimidate TMC workers, she questioned why the agency was arresting people days before the polls in a case dating back to December 2022. The Trinamool Congress chief accused the BJP government at the Centre of trying to use the central agencies to win the elections. "We want the Election Commission to work impartially, not turn into a BJP-run commission," she said.

Questioning the transfer of state's police officers by the EC, she asked why ED, CBI and IT officers have not been changed. "NIA, CBI are brothers of BJP; the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and Income Tax are funding boxes of BJP," Banerjee said. Stating that while the state police looks after law and order throughout the year, central forces like the BSF, CRPF and CISF are brought in during the elections, she added. 

"If you (BJP) have the power, win the election by fighting in a democratic manner. Don't arrest my booth-level workers and election agents," she said at the rally. She condemned the arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by central agencies over cases related to excise policy and an alleged land scam, respectively. "There must be a level-playing field in the elections," she said.

The chief minister said why should she introduce Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal when she is providing healthcare facilities to nine crore people under her pet Sasthya Sathi programme, claiming that the central healthcare scheme will benefit only one crore people with equal share of funding from the state government. 
She said several schemes were introduced by her government for various categories of people such as Kanyashree, Sikshasree, agricultural produce insurance, old age pension, Lakshmir Bhandar for women, among others.

 In an oblique reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal guarantees on different issues, Banerjee said, "my guarantee is people." "The guarantee of Ma, Maati, Manush is Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Sabuj Sathi and Sasthya Sathi schemes," she said. 

Stating that her administration has sought EC's permission to construct 5,000 houses for the storm-hit people in Jalpaiguri district, she said, "But they are waiting for Modi babu to come and give his nod and only after that they will give clearance." Maintaining that there was some unrest in Sandeshkhali over land grab issues, Banerjee said the state police and administration have arrested the accused and are returning land to the villagers. 

BJP has fielded Rekha Patra from Basirhat constituency, where Sandeshkhali is situated. Banerjee accused BJP's West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar, the party's candidate from Balurghat for a second consecutive term, of not doing anything for the people of Bengal and speaking against releasing central funds to the state. Addressing the rally in favour of TMC candidate Biplab Deb, the chief minister claimed that those accused of atrocities on women in BJP-ruled states were not brought to book.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Etawah Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Responsible AI: Exploring the intersection of fairness, responsibility and privacy

Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, could never become superstar, quit acting for love, then..

Meet man, became millionaire through gaming, got Rs 3336 crore from Google for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement