Will the US ban the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)? At a time when the US-India relations are improving and the Donald Trump administration is working closely with Indian officials, this question has cropped up.

US Panel recommends to ban RAW

People in India expressed concerns after a U.S. panel on religious freedom said the treatment of minorities in India is deteriorating and it recommended sanctions be imposed on India's external spy agency over its alleged involvement in plots to assassinate Sikh separatists.

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom also said in its annual report that communist-ruled Vietnam had stepped up efforts to regulate and control religious affairs. It recommended Vietnam be designated a "country of particular concern".

"In 2024, religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate as attacks and discrimination against religious minorities continued to rise," the commission said in the report released on Tuesday.

U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom Slams India

Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "propagated hateful rhetoric and disinformation against Muslims and other religious minorities" during last year's election campaign, it said.

India dismissed the report on Wednesday, calling it part of a pattern of "biased and politically motivated assessments".

MEA Rejects USCIRF Report

"The USCIRF's persistent attempts to misrepresent isolated incidents and cast aspersions on India's vibrant multicultural society reflect a deliberate agenda rather than a genuine concern for religious freedom," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

Washington has sought to build close ties with both India and Vietnam given their shared concerns about China's rising influence in Asia. Analysts say that as a result Washington has overlooked human rights issues.

Since 2023, India's alleged targeting of Sikh separatists in the U.S. and Canada has emerged as a wrinkle in U.S.-India ties, with Washington charging an ex-Indian intelligence officer, Vikash Yadav, in a foiled plot. India labels Sikh separatists as security threats and has denied involvement.

India labelled 'country of particular concern'

U.S. State Department reports on human rights and religious freedom have noted minority abuses in recent years. New Delhi calls them "deeply biased".

Rights advocates point to rising hate speech, a citizenship law the U.N. called "fundamentally discriminatory," anti-conversion legislation, opens new tab that critics say challenges freedom of belief, the revoking, opens new tab of Muslim majority Kashmir's special status and the demolition of properties owned by Muslims.

The panel recommended the U.S. government designate India as a "country of particular concern" for religious freedom violations and impose targeted sanctions against Yadav and India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) spy service.

