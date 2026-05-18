Will Umar Khalid be released soon? Supreme Court's second thought over denied bail plea takes centre stage

The SC's observations came as the Court granted bail to Kupwara resident Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, who has been awaiting trial since June 2020 in connection with a narco-terrorism case registered by the National Investigation Agency.

Even in the UAPA cases, the Supreme Court on Monday observed that bail should be the rule and jail the exception, while expressing serious reservations about its earlier judgment denying bail to activist Umar Khalid in the Delhi riots case. Is his release imminent?

SC doubts its own judgment on the Umar Khalid case

The SC's remarks came as the Court granted bail to Kupwara resident Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, who has been awaiting trial since June 2020 in connection with a narco-terrorism case registered by the National Investigation Agency. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan observed reservations about the judgment in Gulfisha Fatima v. State, in which the ruling concerned bail for the Delhi riots accused. Barring Student activist Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, the Supreme Court granted bail to the other accused persons — Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

The mixed verdict in the case pertains to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, which left over 50 people dead and more than 500 injured. The accused were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We have serious reservations about the judgment in Gulfisha Fatima. The judgment in Gulfisha Fatima would have us believe that Najeeb (a judgment which says the accused cannot be indefinitely jailed) is only a narrow and exceptional departure from Section 43D(5), justified in extreme factual situations. It is this hollowing out of the import of the observations in Najeeb that we are concerned with. The broad reading of Najeeb suggests that the mere passage of time, if it arises from all surrounding circumstances, mechanically entitles an accused to release," said the apex court, according to Bar and Bench reports.

Further, the court upheld that the statutory embargo of Section 43D(5) UAPA must remain a circumscribed restriction that operates subject to the guarantee of Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution. "We have no manner of doubt in stating that even under the UAPA, bail is the rule and jail is the exception. Of course, in an appropriate case, bail can be denied having regard to the facts of that particular case," the Court held.

Will Umar Khalid be released soon?

Though the Supreme Court's comments signal judicial unease with Umar Khalid's continued detention, they don’t change his legal status right now. The bench used Syed Iftikhar Andrabi’s bail to criticise the earlier Gulfisha Fatima ruling that denied Khalid bail, but it didn’t grant Khalid any relief or list his case for hearing.

For the unversed, the Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition filed by Umar Khalid, seeking to review the January 5 order, which denied him bail in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria said they were not convinced that the prolonged pre-trial detention of Khalid and Imam and the delay in trial do not operate as a “trump card”.

Umar Khalid’s bail pleas have been repeatedly rejected since 2022: a Delhi Sessions Court denied his primary application in March 2022, citing prima facie evidence of a premeditated conspiracy; the Delhi High Court dismissed his first appeal in October 2022 and a renewed plea in September 2025, noting the trial was moving at a “natural pace” and the volume of electronic evidence justified the timeline. On January 5, 2026, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria denied bail to Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The same bench formally dismissed Khalid’s review petition on April 16, 2026, stating that no new grounds for review had been established.