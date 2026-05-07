Will TVK's Vijay be Tamil Nadu CM? Why did AIADMK move MLAs to Puducherry? What is resort politics?

Thalapathy Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, but it fell short of 10 seats to secure a majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. TVK remains short of the 118 required for a simple majority, despite Congress extending its alliance.

Thalapathy Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, but it fell short of 10 seats to secure a majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. TVK remains short of the 118 required for a simple majority, despite Congress extending its alliance.

Will TVK chief Vijay become Tamil Nadu CM?

TVK gained five more seats, but still needed another five to form the government. The party has also approached CPI and VCK to extend support for the alliance. Chief Vijay is unlikely to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister today as the party continues efforts to meet the numbers needed to cross the majority mark, ANI reported, citing sources.

However, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar in a second attempt to form a government, but was rebuffed after the governor raised doubts about whether the TVK-led coalition had a majority. Vijay said he is ready to prove a majority on the floor of the House and has kept legal options open if the request is blocked. The planned oath ceremony for this afternoon was stalled as a result.

Why did AIADMK move newly-elected MLAs to Puducherry?

Amid this, the newly elected MLAs of the AIADMK party have been taken to neighbouring Puducherry. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that MLAs have been lodged in Puducherry, without divulging details on the number of MLAs taken to Puducherry, as reported by PTI. The development comes after AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy denied reports of any alliance with the TVK, asserting that the party would not support Vijay under any circumstances.

Earlier, TVK has moved all its 107 MLAs-designate to the Four Points Resort located on the OMR road on the outskirts of Chennai, in order to keep the flock together as the party is short of numbers to form the government. “This is only a cautious approach to prevent any potential poaching before the government formation is formally finalised,” say sources in the TVK, according to reports.

What is Resort politics?

The tactic of confining elected legislators to luxury resorts or hotels to prevent them from switching loyalties or being poached by opposing parties during tense government formation is called Resort politics. In Tamil Nadu, the newly elected MLAs have been moved to the highly protected resort from where none of them will be able to reach out to the other political parties amid the uncertainty of government formation.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the TVK won 108 seats, followed by the DMK with 59 and the AIADMK with 47. The Congress secured five seats, PMK four, while the IUML, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK won two seats each. The BJP, DMDK and AMMK secured one seat each.