There have been growing boycott calls for Turkey, Azerbaijan and China for their support to Pakistan following Operation Sindoor -- India's military response to the deadly Pahalgam attack which had claimed 26 innocent lives. In the early hours of May 7, the Indian armed forces launched measured and precise strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province.

In the aftermath of the operation, Pakistan directed attacks at Indian bordering states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajsthan. Countries including Turkey and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan during the escalations, with Turkey even supplying military equipment to Islamabad.

Amid the boycott calls, traders and business outlets across the country boycotted Turkish products. Moreover, e-commerce platforms including Myntra and Ajio also expressed solidarity with the government over Operation Sindoor, suspending the sale of Turkish brands on their sites.

Will Turkish ice creams be banned in India?

Turkish ice creams are quite popular in India, especially in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Amid the boycott calls for the country, the question now arises if India will stop the sale of Turkish ice creams. The answer is -- there have been boycott calls for the same. However, no official ban has been implemented by the government.

Many individuals and groups on social media have demanded a complete ban on Turkish ice cream vendors. However, there's no official information from the government, urging citizens to stop purchasing Turkish ice creams.

In addition, several groups on social media have advocated ban or renaming of ice cream parlours. Turkish ice creams brands such as Twisting Scoops have expanded to various cities and regions.