'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?' THIS leader asks after US military captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

After Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s capture, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked if Trump could “kidnap PM Modi,” linking it to US tariffs on India. The remark sparked massive social media backlash.

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has stirred different types of reactions across the world, from fear to condemnation, from praise to rage. In what may be called one of the most bizarre developments, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has asked whether the US president can order to kidnapping of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asked, "... Will something like what happened in Venezuela happen in India? Will Mr Trump kidnap our prime minister?"

Slamming Donald Trump for imposing a high tariff on Indian goods, Chavan said, "With a 50 per cent tariff, trade is simply not possible. In effect, this amounts to blocking India-US trade, especially exports from India to the United States. Since a direct ban cannot be imposed, tariffs have been used as a tool to stop trade. India will have to bear this." He added, "The profits that our people earlier earned from exports to the US will no longer be available. We will have to look for alternative markets, and efforts in that direction are already underway." The former Maharashtra CM did not stop here. He asked, "What if Trump did the same with India as it did with Venezuela?"

Hours after the action in Venezuela, Trump said India showed willingness to reduce its import of Russian oil after the US had imposed steep tariffs on India last year. He said that it was important to make him happy and that "Modi wanted to make me happy."

Reacting to this, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I heard an audio today wherein Trump said (on Russian oil) that he knows that Modi respects him and listens to him. What does this mean? It means that Modi is under his control. I am reminded of a dialogue from Mr India - 'Mogambo Khush Hua'. After the ambassador spoke to him, Trump said 'Mogambo Khush Hua'."

Netizens reacted to Chavan with comments like "brain dead", "illiterate", "fool", etc. Former Jammu and Kashmir top cop SP Vaid slammed Chavan leader for saying something that was "humiliating for the entire country". He said, "Thinking that what Trump did to Venezuela and Maduro should happen to Narendra Modi is humiliating for the entire country. At least think before you speak, Prithviraj Chavan. Or is this the actual ideology of the Congress now coming out in the open?"