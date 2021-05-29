Will touch PM Modi's feet if it helps people of Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

A day after the government claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was made to wait for 30 minutes by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a review meeting on Cyclone Yaas, the CM, in a press conference today, clarified about the incident.

Banerjee put her side of the things on the table saying that "national channels are being fed by the PMO so that they can insult me like anything".

Trying to bring the 'issue to the fore', Banerjee said, "We got to know late evening day before yesterday that PM was to visit Bengal. You all know I had announced my plan to visit the cyclone-prone area much earlier. He was to visit Odisha and Bengal and meet the chief ministers. I cut short my plans to meet him."

Accusing the BJP of provoking communal clashes, Banerjee also accused them of spreading fake news.

"It is pure political vendetta. I thought you are coming here for the interest of Bengal. If PM asks, touch my feet, I will do even that if that helps the people of Bengal," Banerjee said.

On the matter of not receiving PM Modi upon his arrival to West Bengal, Banerjee said, "I can have my engagements too. At Sagar, we didn't get clearance from ATC for 20 mins. When we reached there, we saw the PM had already started the meeting. We thought it was our duty to meet him. They made us sit in a room and kept us waiting. I entered the room with his permission. I told him that we have to go to Digha and the weather is not good."

Banerjee later said that she had asked PM Modi, "'Can I leave?' I left with his permission. What is our fault? Chief Secretary and I spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for several minutes and briefed him on the Cyclone situation. Where are those pictures? Why are they not sharing those pictures?"

Meanwhile, when senior leaders of the BJP claimed that it was the chief minister's ego that resisted her from staying away from the review meeting with Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress alleged that the meeting with the Prime Minister personally was pre-scheduled but she was not allowed time as promised by the PMO.