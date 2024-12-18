The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela will take place next year from January 13, 2025 to February 26, 2025.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is all set to commence on January 13, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The UP government has been preparing for the mela (fair), which is celebrated once every 12 years, for the last few months. Amid this, several reports emerged that the Indian Railways will allow free travel to devotees who will be attending the meal.

However, the Ministry of Railways has dismissed these reports as 'baseless'. It said no such provision exists allowing passengers to travel free of cost during the Maha Kumbh Mela. "It has come to the attention of Indian Railways that certain media outlets are circulating reports claiming that passengers will be allowed to travel free of cost during the Maha Kumbh Mela," it said in a statement.

"Indian Railways categorically denies these reports, as they are entirely baseless and misleading," the statement said. "Travelling without a valid ticket is strictly prohibited under the rules and regulations of Indian Railways and constitutes a punishable offense. There are no provisions for free travel during Maha Kumbh Mela or any other occasion," the ministry added.

It added that the Indian Railways was committed to ensuring seamless travel for passengers during the Maha Kumbh. "Adequate arrangements are being made, including the establishment of special holding areas, additional ticket counters, and other necessary facilities to manage the anticipated influx of passengers," the Railways said.

(With inputs from PTI)