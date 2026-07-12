Will Vijay and Stalin join hands under the INDIA bloc? Here's what DMK leaders said

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan proposed an arrangement under which Stalin and Vijay remain political rivals in the state while coming together against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has rejected a mediation offer from a former ally to join Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) under the Congress-led INDIA bloc at the national level. This comes after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan proposed an arrangement under which Stalin and Vijay remain political rivals in the state while coming together against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. According to a report by NDTV, the Congress has supported the proposal, arguing that opposition unity against the BJP should take precedence over state-level differences.

Speaking to NDTV, DMK MP Ganapathy Rajkumar said that the Congress had "backstabbed" Stalin's party by joining hands with Vijay to secure ministerial positions after the state assembly election. "I don't think the DMK leadership will accept the VCK's proposal. The Kerala and West Bengal model won't work in Tamil Nadu," Rajkumar told the channel. The MP also questioned whether the TVK, which does not have any members in the parliament yet, should even be considered for inclusion in the INDIA alliance. Another DMK leader, TKS Elangovan, has suggested that the VCK should first persuade Vijay, who has time and again cast the DMK as his chief political rival.

However, Congress MP Jothimani supported the VCK's proposal, saying that the fight against the BJP required the broadest possible opposition unity. "It's about India and its future. We are in troubling times. The BJP is trying to control every foundation of democracy," she told NDTV. The comments come at a time the Congress is trying to stitch together a complex alliance of parties from across the country as it is set to take on the BJP in several state elections and eventually in the Lok Sabha poll in 2029.

A huge challenge for the INDIA bloc remains the political situation in Tamil Nadu, which has fundamentally changed after this year's assembly election. As the TVK emerged the single-largest party in the 2026 poll, the Congress ditched its decade-old partnership with the DMK and joined Vijay's new front. Several smaller parties, including the VCK, also allied with the TVK to help the party get the numbers to form the government, effectively cornering Stalin's DMK in the southern state.