'Will take a positive view if Shiv Sena...': NCP leader hints of supporting Uddhav's party

Amid the power-tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra, NCP has now hinted that it may support Sena if it comes forward to form the government in the state.

NCP's Mumbai president and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik has said that his party might take a positive view if Shiv Sena tries to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra.

Malik said that alternatives can be worked upon if Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is willing to take the decision in the interest of the people.

While NCP's Mumbai chief is hinting of supporting Shiv Sena, party chief Sharad Pawar has said that they have been given the mandate to sit in the opposition, therefore, they will do so.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that they have the support of 170 MLAs and the number may go up to 175, taunting its ally BJP as government formation is stalled after Sena brought 50-50 scheme.

Raut hit out at the BJP saying, "the game is its playing, people will teach them a lesson... lies don't work here..."

"There is no communication gap from their side, previous leaders of the BJP used to remain in communication but today that situation is not there anymore," Raut said.

"There is no leader who can match Sharad Pawar's stature in Maharashtra, therefore, nothing wrong in having talks with them," Raut added.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena warned its ally BJP that soon their (Sena) wait and watch more will be over as if they get determined, they are capable of forming the government.

Addressing a presser, Raut said, "If there is a delay in the formation of government in a state, and a minister from the ruling party says President's rule will be implemented in Maharashtra if the government isn't formed, is this a threat to the MLAs who have been elected?"